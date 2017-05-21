Thierry Henry names his Premier League signing of the season

The curtain will come down on another brilliant season of Premier League football on Sunday afternoon.

With only the race to finish in the top four left to be sorted out on the final day, it isn't exactly the most thrilling of conclusions but there has certainly been enough drama to keep us entertained over the last eight or nine months.

It is also that time of the campaign when awards are handed out left, right and centre - although N'Golo Kante must be running out of acceptance speeches with the amount of times he has been brought up on stage recently.

After learning who has impressed Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports' MNF last week, The Sun have drafted in Thierry Henry to conduct his own awards ceremony.

As you would expect, Premier League champions Chelsea dominate most of the accolades but there were still a few surprises.

Despite being a big fan of Kante, Henry actually thought his Blues teammate Eden Hazard was the 'Player of the Season'.

"I made it clear earlier in the season that Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante would be a worthy winner and I’m delighted that someone who plays in the unglamorous position he does picked up the PFA awards," Henry wrote.

"I thought Eden Hazard would edge it and he gets my nod – but there is little to choose between the two.

"I would just veer towards the little magician that is Eden because he came up with some big goals in big games. Big goals in big games win titles – and he delivered."

Kante became the first player since Eric Cantona to win two consecutive titles with different teams after following up Leicester's miraculous triumph 12 months ago with victory at Stamford Bridge.

But that still wasn't enough for him to be crowned 'Signing of the Season' in the eyes of Henry.

Surprisingly, the former Arsenal and Barcelona striker was more impressed by Sadio Mane's impact at Liverpool.

He added: "Sadio Mane at Liverpool: I’m sad for him that he didn’t finish the season due to his knee injury but before that his impact at Liverpool was huge.

"It would be a close call with Zlatan Ibrahimovic at United but I’d just go for Sadio.

"His speed, direct running, goals and assists gave Liverpool a real threat going forward."

Elsewhere, Emre Can's overhead kick vs Watford was Henry's 'Goal of the Season', while Victor Moses and Victor Wanyama were his 'Surprise of the Season' and 'Unsung Hero' respectively.

