Millwall were promoted to the Championship on Saturday afternoon following a dramatic 1-0 victory over Bradford City at Wembley.

Steve Morison volleyed in the 85th-minute winner from close range to ensure the Lions will be playing in English football’s second tier next season.

However, Millwall’s fantastic day was spoilt by hundreds - possibly even thousands - of fans who ran onto the pitch when referee Simon Hooper blew the whistle for full-time.

While pitch invasions are commonplace when teams are promoted, they never happen at Wembley.

Millwall fans were heavily criticised on social media for pouring onto the pitch while the stadium announcer revealed the trophy presentation wouldn’t take place unless they returned to their seats.

Harris and Morison react to Millwall fans on the pitch

After a 10-minute delay, the Millwall fans did eventually get off the pitch, but only after the club’s infuriated manager Neil Harris and match-winner Morison told them in no uncertain terms to get away.

There was one particularly brilliant moment when a Millwall fan was told by Harris and Morison to clear off after he attempted to join in with their celebrations.

"It's annoying me,” Morison told Sky Sports. “I can't focus right now and I can't celebrate.

"They've ruined it for me, absolutely ruined it."

Stuart McCall: 'I was close to clocking a couple'

Bradford boss Stuart McCall was incensed with the Millwall fans and told reporters he was even tempted to punch a couple of them.

"We're absolutely distraught, we wanted to clap our own fans, the last thing we need is people running around us and giving us verbals," McCall told BBC Radio Leeds.

"I think it's nonsense. Ten minutes later an army of stewards comes on when they should have been on straight after the final whistle and stood on the halfway line.

"I don't understand why people feel they need to come over to players, intimidate us and wind us up. I was close to clocking a couple.”

He added: ”I’m not necessarily blaming the people who did it but where was the stewarding? Why march them out 10 minutes afterwards?

"They should have got to the halfway line straight away and stopped anyone from coming over."

Harris slams fans for pitch invasion

Harris, meanwhile, was also critical of the Millwall fans who tarnished the club’s promotion.

"It's not ideal, it's not quite the place for a pitch invasion, I've got to be honest," he told BBC Radio London. "I don't condone it whatsoever. I'm just hoping there was no disrespect towards Stuart and his team.

"For me, I wanted to get them off because I wanted to see my players enjoy it and I wanted to see my players take the admiration of the whole fan base, which happened in the end.

"I think it was overzealous, a lot of people wanting selfies and jumping about. I certainly don't condone it, but I'm hoping it was lighthearted."

