You could be forgiven for knowing nothing about Kylian Mbappe before this season, but now, he's the player that everyone across Europe is talking about.

Prior to this campaign, the forward had just 14 professional matches and one goal under his belt, however he's burst onto the scene in sensational fashion for Monaco in 2016-17.

Mbappe has registered 26 goals and eight assists in 44 games to fire Les Monégasques to the French title as well as a Champions League semi-final.

Not only has exceptional year got him into the senior France national team, but it's also attracted the interest of some of European football's biggest clubs.

His long-term future surely lies away from the Principality, and it is understood that one massive club has seen an unbelievable bid for the striker turned down.

Monaco reject world-record bid for Mbappe

According to Telegraph Sport, newly-crowned Ligue 1 champions Monaco have a rejected a world-record fee from Real Madrid for 18-year-old Mbappe.

Paul Pogba's £89.3 million return to Manchester United last summer is currently the most expensive transfer of all-time, but Real bid a massive €120 million (£103 million) for his compatriot.

The offer was reportedly put in sometime over the last few days, but Monaco have no intention of selling their brightest prospect and are actually hoping to tie him down to a new contract.

The French club are resigned to the fact that, at some point, they will probably lose Mbappe, but they don't want it to be anytime soon, and him signing a new deal would only raise his price tag.

Monaco may be willing to let the young talent leave next summer, given that he shines at the World Cup, and the club's vice-president and chief executive Vadim Vasilyev has spoken out about what the immediate future may hold.

What is Monaco's plan for Mbappe?

"The plan is to do everything to prolong him (Mbappe) and to do everything (so) that he stays a minimum one more year with us", Vasilyev claimed.

"We will (reject bids), although that will depend, of course, also on the player. We will make an offer to prolong his contract and hopefully he will accept and stay with us. I think in the month of June, before the season starts".

With attacking talent like Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Alvaro Morata, it's certainly not the case that Mbappe would be guaranteed regular first-team football at the Bernabeu.

The best thing for him to do could be to keep his head down at Monaco for a few more years, become a consistent goalscorer and continue to improve his all-round game before making a big move, because there's no doubting his world-class potential.

Vasilyev added: "He will definitely be one of the top players in the world. He has everything to succeed. He has the skills, the technique, the speed, the mentality, the competitive spirit. He has a great family who surround him. He has all the ingredients to be a world success."

