GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Messi.

How the top five of the European Golden Shoe looks

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

While all goalscorers want to win their respective league’s golden boot, there is a bigger goalscoring prize up for grabs in Europe.

Of course, we’re talking about the Golden Shoe.

The Golden Shoe takes into account every league in Europe, with players scoring points for every league goal they score.

Article continues below

Basically, if you’re playing in the top five leagues based on UEFA coefficients - Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Primeira Liga and Serie A - your goal tally is multiplied by two.

If you’re playing in leagues ranked six to 21, your goal tally is multiplied by 1.5 and if you’re playing in a league ranked below 22, your tally is multiplied by one.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Jose Mourinho has decided on Man Utd's captain for Europa League final [Mirror]

Jose Mourinho has decided on Man Utd's captain for Europa League final [Mirror]

The very best players in Europe compete for the prize with either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo winning the award in the previous eight seasons - although Luis Suarez shared the award with Ronaldo in the 2013/14 season.

And, as we enter the final few days of the season, it looks as though we knew this season’s winner - Messi.

FC Barcelona v Villarreal CF - La Liga

Messi will go into Barcelona’s final match against Eibar four goals clear of Sporting’s Bas Dost - who is the only player that can ‘realistically’ catch him (well if Harry Kane can score four, so can Dost).

The European Shoe rankings

Here is how the top five looks right now:

1 | Lionel Messi | Barcelona | 35 goals | 70 points
2 | Bas Dost | Sporting | 31 goals | 62 points
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang | Borussia Dortmund | 31 goals | 62 points
3 | Robert Lewandowski | Bayern Munich | 30 goals | 60 points
4 | Edin Dzeko | AS Roma | 28 goals | 56 points
5 | Luis Suárez | FC Barcelona | 27 goals | 54 points
-. Dries Mertens | Naples | 27 goals | 54 points

FBL-POR-LIGA-SPORTING-BELENENSES

So, if Messi fails to score against Eibar, Dost can draw level with him if he manages to score four against Chaves later in the day. Improbable? Yes. Impossible? No.

Despite the likelihood of missing out on the La Liga title this evening, at least Messi can celebrate winning the European Golden Shoe and draw level with Ronaldo with a tally of four.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Football

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Jose Mourinho has decided on Man Utd's captain for Europa League final [Mirror]

Jose Mourinho has decided on Man Utd's captain for Europa League final [Mirror]

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Surprising WWE star could be set for shock one-month title reign

Surprising WWE star could be set for shock one-month title reign

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again