Saturday's Bundesliga finale will mainly be remembered for the incredible send-offs Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso received in their last match for Bayern Munich.

If you haven't seen the scenes yet, you really should. Bayern treated both legends of the game to a brilliant celebration.

You could probably forgive Robert Lewandowski if he wasn't quite in the party mood, however, as he was pipped to being the top scorer in the Bundesliga by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Borussia Dortmund striker started the day two goals behind Lewandowski on 29 for the season but hit a brace during their 4-3 win over Werder Bremen.

Lewandowski surprisingly failed to find the back of the net against Freiburg, meaning Aubameyang was crowned the top scorer.

It has been another fantastic season the Gabonese forward and he is likely to be at the top of many shopping lists once the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Dortmund have qualified for next season's Champions League but it is thought the 27-year-old could still yet be on the move.

And he certainly didn't help the speculation with his comments immediately after Saturday's match.

In fact, Aubameyang's uncertainty about his future even caught his translator by surprise.

As you can see by skipping to 2:30 in the video below, the translator hears Aubameyang's response, raises his eyebrows and then gives the Dortmund star a look to say: 'Do you really want me to say that?'

This is what the pair actually discussed, according to 101 Great Goals:

Interviewer: “Will you stay at Dortmund?”

Aubameyang: “We will see. I will decide next week.”

Translator looking shocked.

Aubameyang to his translator: “Say what you want. We will see. I have to talk with the club next week and then we will see.”

Translator to Aubameyang: “But what about the cup final?”

Translator to interviewer: “We will talk with the club.”

That exchange has just made a lot of giant clubs around the world very excited.

Aubameyang's contract at the Westfalenstadion expires in 2020 but as history suggests, Dortmund can be convinced to sell their key men if the right offer comes in.

