Sebastien Bourdais suffered "multiple fractures to his pelvis and a fracture to his right hip" after a horror crash during qualifying for the Indy 500.

The former Toro Rosso driver was on course for a spot in Sunday's 'Fast 9 Shootout' when his car began to spin at turn two on the third of his four-lap qualifying run. During the first two laps of Saturday’s qualifying session, Bourdais was a full mile-per-hour faster than the rest of the field at just over 231mph. On the third lap, he lost control at the turn and went directly into the wall.

The Dale Coyne Racing driver made hard contact with the wall before rolling and eventually coming to a halt on the back straight.

Article continues below

Safety team members spent about 10 minutes getting Bourdais out of the car before putting him on a backboard. Track officials said he was awake and alert when he was transported by ambulance to the hospital. They said he never lost consciousness.

A statement from IndyCar read: "Verizon IndyCar Series driver Sebastien Bourdais was diagnosed with multiple fractures to his pelvis and a fracture to his right hip following an incident today while attempting to qualify for the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race.

Article continues below

"According to INDYCAR Medical Director Dr. Geoffrey Billows, Bourdais will undergo surgery on his pelvis this evening at IU Health Methodist Hospital. Bourdais was on the third lap of his qualification run at Indianapolis Motor Speedway when his Dale Coyne Racing No. 18 GEICO Honda made hard contact with the Turn 2 SAFER Barrier.

Team owner Dale Coyne said in a statement: "Sebastien is in good hands here at IU Methodist Hospital with the staff and now we just wait for him to recover."

Dale Coyne Racing teammate Ed Jones was concerned for his teammate and said he’s still waiting to hear more.

“He obviously was going so quick,” Jones said. “He was on course. Sometimes, that’s just what happens when you push the barriers.”

Bourdais won the season-opening race at St. Petersburg, Florida, and had the fastest time in Friday's practice.

Fernando Alonso, who raced in Formula One with Bourdais, said they were speaking about their cars yesterday and Bourdais had seemed confident after a good performance on Friday.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms