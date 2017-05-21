GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Terry after the Watford match.

John Terry sends classy message ahead of final Chelsea Premier League game

Captain, leader, legend. Those are the three words Chelsea fans use to describe John Terry, and you can't really blame them.

The centre-back has spent his entire professional career at the club and made a whopping 716 times for them since his debut back in 1998, scoring an impressive 67 goals.

There is set to be a party atmosphere at Stamford Bridge this afternoon as the Blues host bottom of the league Sunderland and also prepare to lift the Premier League trophy.

This season's title success is the sixth in the club's history (fifth Premier League), but today also marks what is set to be Terry's last-ever league match for Chelsea.

Largely a spectator this season, the Englishman opened the scoring in Monday's 4-3 win over Watford, and ahead of his Stamford Bridge farewell, he's sent a classy message to supporters.

Terry's message before final Premier League Chelsea game

As you can see below, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to express his feelings on what is sure to be an emotional day, as well pay tribute to fans and coach Steve Holland, who will also leave Chelsea at the end of this campaign.

"Today will be a very sad and emotional day, but one to celebrate being champions and my 22 years at our great football club", Terry posted.

"Words will never be enough to show how much you all mean to me and to say I could never have done it without your support. I love you all.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-SUNDERLAND

"Today is Steve Holland's last game at the Bridge so let's show him our appreciation for everything he has done for us, a great coach and a great man.

"Thanks Steve, we wish you and the England team the very best in the future. Thank you all so much, Chelsea forever. JT".

Whatever you think about Terry, no can doubt how successful he has been as Chelsea skipper both individually and collectively.

He's won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, the Champions League, the Europa League and two Community Shields.

FC Bayern Muenchen v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

On a personal note, Terry has been named in the PFA Team of the Year on four occasions and the FIFA FIFPro World XI five times, as well as picking up the PFA Players' Player of the Year award for 2004-05.

If he doesn't play today, he will have another chance to make a final appearance for the Blues next weekend when they battle Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

How do YOU reflect on Terry's glittering career for Chelsea? One of the greatest ever? Will Chelsea miss him? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

