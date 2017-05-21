GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho mocks Graeme Souness in his programme notes

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Something tells us that Jose Mourinho hasn’t exactly enjoyed his first season at Manchester United.

The Portuguese boss has been constantly moaning about his heavily congested fixture scheduled as United have failed to juggle Premier League and Europa League commitments.

It has left the Red Devils finishing sixth in the league, meaning they must win the Europa League to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Article continues below

While Mourinho has rested his players in recent Premier League fixtures, citing fatigue, many believe that he is making unnecessary excuses for his players.

That is a view shared by Liverpool legend Graeme Souness.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Jose Mourinho has decided on Man Utd's captain for Europa League final [Mirror]

Jose Mourinho has decided on Man Utd's captain for Europa League final [Mirror]

Souness slammed Mourinho

The Sky Sports pundit slammed Mourinho after their 0-0 draw with Southampton on Wednesday.

“We’ve all done it, we’ve all been there,” Souness said.

“It’s the price on the ticket if you’re winning trophies. If you get to the later stages of European cups… you have to deal with [lots of games]. It’s nothing new in football.

“Big players have to say to themselves ‘I’m not tired’. I mean it, I never ever felt tired.

Chelsea v Hull City - Premier League

"I think what happened if I did feel tired, it would be maybe we'd lost a couple of games and you started to feel sorry for yourself, and that would last a nano-minute. The more success we had, I couldn't wait for the next game to come along.

"The last thing I would want is a manager continuously telling me I'm tired. You're handing an excuse to your players to not play well. I talk from experience.

"People say the game has changed, but has it changed that much?"

FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-MAN UTD

Mourinho has responded

Mourinho was never going to accept that sort criticism from Souness. During his press conference on Friday, the United boss aimed a thinly-veiled dig at Souness.

"Our biggest problem is the number of matches is unbelievable," Mourinho said.

"But I know some people like to lie. I think they are paid not to lie, they are paid to be honest and speak from their knowledge to the people that watches TV and reads newspapers, but some of them lie."

FBL-EUR-C3-MAN UTD-PRESSER

But Mourinho wasn’t done there.

In his programme notes ahead of his final Premier League game of the season against Crystal Palace - in which he will field a young squad - he continued his feud with the former midfielder without actually mentioning his name.

Mourinho's programme notes

"I have seen in the football media that certain pundits cannot understand why our players are tired," Mourinho wrote in his programme notes.

"A pundit is not honest if they cannot forget their colours or if they try to hide the truth from their audience.

"It's not my fault if their managerial career was very poor."

FBL-ENG-PR-SOUTHAMPTON-MAN UTD

And, according to Manchester Evening News, his comments had to be watered down because they were originally too strong.

As a manager, Souness took charge of Rangers, Liverpool, Galatasaray, Southampton, Torino, Benfica, Blackburn and Newcastle.

However, during his 20 years in management, Souness failed to win a single league title - although he did land an FA Cup whilst at Liverpool.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Graeme Souness
Rio Ferdinand
Ryan Giggs
Football
Gary Neville

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

WWE are planning an incredible match for Shane McMahon at SummerSlam

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Reports confirm ex-WWE Superstar arrested - he's responded in statement

Jose Mourinho has decided on Man Utd's captain for Europa League final [Mirror]

Jose Mourinho has decided on Man Utd's captain for Europa League final [Mirror]

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Surprising WWE star could be set for shock one-month title reign

Surprising WWE star could be set for shock one-month title reign

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again