Philipp Lahm made his 385th and final appearance in the Bundesliga during Bayern Munich's 4-1 win against Freiburg on Saturday.

Along with Xabi Alonso, who has also now retired from the game, the German champions honoured their incredible careers with a fantastic send off after the final whistle.

Tributes have poured in from around the world, particularly to Lahm who, excluding one season on loan at Stuttgart, spent his entire career at Bayern.

However, not everyone has been singing the 33-year-old's praises.

Former teammate of Lahm for Bayern and Germany Michael Ballack, has opened old wounds by slamming the full-back for replacing him as captain of their national team.

Ballack had the armband heading into the 2010 World Cup but picked up an injury that ruled him out of the tournament.

Lahm stood in and led the Germans to finish in third place but refused to hand the role back to Ballack.

And Ballack hasn't forgotten that Lahm effectively ended his international career.

"I got to know Lahm's other face," he told Sport 1 Doppelpass, as per Goal.

"I didn't know that a player who takes on the role of captain doesn't have to give it back afterwards. That was a frontal attack.

"I never made the step back to the national team after that incident. I had no chance to do anything against it. The way it took place was absolutely not okay."

So Ballack is still feeling pretty sour about it then...

The ex-Chelsea star was offered the chance to play in two more games for his country to reach 100 caps but turned it down and described the offer as a 'farce'.

Meanwhile, Lahm retired from international duty after guiding Germany to win the 2014 World Cup, handing the captaincy to Bastian Schweinsteiger.

And now the German legend has retired from playing full stop. But we don't think Ballack will be sending him a good luck card any time soon.

