Teenager Daniel Dubois took just 40 seconds to knock-out 36-year-old David Howe at London’s Copper Box arena on Saturday night.

Dubois has only had three professional fights and he has won all of them after making his debut in April this year.

The 19-year-old Londoner caught Howe with a massive right hand which sent the 36-year-old to the canvas inside the first round of the Gervonta Davis v Liam Walsh under-card.

Dubois proved to be a handful from the first bell and then proceeded to demolish the Sheffield based fighter with a series of powerful jabs followed by a massive right ending the 36-year-old’s night within 40 seconds.

Impressive as his40-secondd cameo was, Dubois will face considerably tougher opponents who will provide a sterner examination of the teenagers boxing ability. However, perhaps one day in the not too distant future, AJ will have British challenger to his heavyweight crown.

Dubois was on track to be part of team GB for the Olympic Games and, according to rumours knocked world heavyweight champion Antony Joshua down during a sparring match.

The 19-year-old himself has hinted at plans to be the youngest Heavyweight champion in history and, if he manages it, he will have to beat Mike Tyson’s record of becoming champ at 20 years and four months.

After the fight a victorious Dubois said: “I enjoyed that, and I’m glad I found a shot that put him away quickly.

“My footwork is very important because it means that I can throw my shots with speed and speed kills.”

Indeed it does!

And if the teenager’s promising start to his career continues it could prove to be quite the challenger to the 27-year-old Joshua’s crown.

Daniel Dubois will next be in the ring on July 8th at London’s Copper Box Arena on the same card as WBO middleweight title holder Brit Billy Joe Saunders’ title defence against Georgian challenger Avtandil Khurtsidze.

