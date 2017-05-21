Floyd Mayweather has more or less confirmed that Conor McGregor will be his next opponent if he ever fights again.

UFC lightweight champion McGregor has insisted that he has signed a contract on Tuesday and is awaiting American Mayweather’s response.

The 40-year-old had retired in September 2015 and was in London to watch his fighter Gervonta Davis beat Britain's Liam Walsh in the Copper Box Arena and told the BBC that a fight will probably happen but there was no rush.

"I think the fight will happen. We have to give the people what they want to see," he said.

"If I do fight, there's a 90 per cent chance it's against Conor McGregor.

"When I get back to the US I'll call Al (Haymon, Mayweather's advisor) and see our next move. There's no rush, the only fight that makes sense to me is the McGregor fight. I guess I have one more obstacle that I have to get over.

"When we make a move it's going to be huge. When Floyd Mayweather fights it's history."

McGregor concluded negotiations on Tuesday with UFC president Dana White and is now waiting on Mayweather to sign his side of the contract.

The 28-year-old Irishman told Themaclife.com that the first part of the historic contract had been signed.

"The first, and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off," the UFC champ said.

"Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await [Mayweather's adviser] Al Haymon and his boxer's signature in the coming days."

Meanwhile, Dana White has told ESPN that now McGregor negotiations have been concluded he will now focus on negotiating with the Americans advisors but cautioned that there was no guarantee that a bout between the pair would happen.

"The McGregor side is done," he said. "I'm starting to work on the Mayweather side now.

"I'm not saying the fight will happen, but I've got one side done; now it's time to work on the other. If we can come to a deal with Haymon and Mayweather, the fight's gonna happen."

