WATCH: Fan creates epic promo for The Club vs The Shield at WrestleMania 34

If there’s one realistic thing the majority of WWE fans want to see back on programming, it’s The Shield officially reforming.

Even though we knew the day would come, Seth Rollins still shocked the world when he attacked Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose to side with Triple H in a decision that worked out pretty well for him.

THE SHIELD

They’ve gone their separate ways since, and all three former NXT stars have evolved into elite singles stars with all of them capturing the WWE Championship at some point – but the trio reuniting is still an exciting prospect.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

It seems likelier now than ever, though, as Ambrose, Reigns and Rollins are finally on the same brand following the Lunatic Fringe’s move to Monday Night RAW during the recent superstar shake-up.

Of course, the only reason they’d ever reunite is if there’s a threat they need to wipe out and if fans could have it their way, chances are they’d have The Club go up against The Shield.

Article continues below

The setting seems perfect for it, as you have a huge team that formed in Japan trying to take over in WWE and it would leave no choice but to have The Shield join forces again.

Rather than just imagine what the build-up and the promo for the match would be like, one YouTuber has put together an incredible promo to hype up a fantasy match-up at WrestleMania 34.

THE CLUB VS. THE SHIELD

As you’ll be able to see below, the promo begins with AJ Styles hyping up The Club with what they’ve achieved all over the world as they display their intentions on doing the same in WWE – and it also shines Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a great light too after their questionable first-year in WWE.

Their intentions are met with dramatic music, emphasising just how big of a threat the trio are and The Shield is finally introduced when The Phenomenal One mentions The Club is the best team around.

The same music is perfect in relation to the seriousness of the match, and the dialogue seems genuine with the trio hyping up a six-man tag team match at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Fans have been quick to praise the work as it seems like it’s something WWE could actually produce and air to get fans invested in the match, but they also pointed out how it would feel incomplete with somebody like Finn Balor or Kenny Omega missing.

It wouldn’t be the first time they’ve come face to face, though, as we saw The Shield, The New Day and The Club involved in an entertaining backstage segment at Tribute to the Troops last year.

If you didn’t want to see this match before, you will after watching the video above.

Will we ever see The Club take on The Shield? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms