Kell Brook has given his verdict on Gennady Golovkin v Saul Alvarez and reckons that former rival Golovkin will KO Alvarez in their bout this September.

The 31-year-old British welterweight was speaking to Sky Sports during filming for 'Behind The Ropes' and, whilst he believes that whilst Golovkin is no longer in his prime, the Kazakhstani middleweight will win the bout.

"I think Canelo is in his prime but Golovkin is not in his prime anymore," he said.

Article continues below

"I think he's still up there [among the world's best], but with the fight against me and Daniel Jacobs I think there's a blueprint that now they've got in their minds that he can be beaten.

"Triple G might be too strong and too much in his face. I can see a Golovkin knockout."

Article continues below

Alvarez revealed that he would be fighting Triple G after his fight at the T-Mobile Arena against fellow Mexican Julio Chavez Jr.

The 26-year-old from Guadalajara beat Chavez on the judges’ scorecards for all 12 rounds in front of a watching Golovkin and told the Kazakhstani middleweight that he was ready for him.

"Golovkin, you are next, my friend. Where are you? It's on," he called out.

Brook's is currently in camp in the Portuguese resort of Fuerteventura for what many pundits believe will be his toughest title defence fight against American fighter Errol Spence Jr.

The fight will be shown on Sky Box Office on Saturday 27th May 2017 and will be in Brooks hometown of Sheffield.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms