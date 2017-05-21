The San Antonio Spurs are one more loss away from being knocked out of the NBA Playoffs

A 120-108 loss was enough for the Golden State Warriors to advance to a 3-0 lead in their Western Conference Finals against the Spurs, meaning they only have to win once more on Monday night in order to book their spot in the NBA Finals.

San Antonio hasn't been to the Finals since they last won the NBA championship back in the 2013–14 season, but one of their players was certainly rolling back the clock on Saturday night.

The Spurs' best performer on the night was their 39-year-old star Manu Ginobili, who scored 21 points with one rebound and two assists. His efforts, however, wasn't enough though for his team to come out with a win when they needed it the most.

Ginobili certainly turned back time during the game, especially near the end of the third quarter where he pulled off a move which got the crowd cheering despite San Antonio being down by 14 on the scoreboard.

Advancing on the Warriors side of the court, the Argentine nutmegged Golden State's David West on his way to the basket before being fouled, giving the crowd something to cheer for in what has been a Conference Finals for the Spurs to forget.

Watch Ginobili turn back to the clock when he nutmegs West in the video below.

A win for Golden State on Monday night in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals will see them advance to the NBA Finals for the third time in as many seasons. A loss for the Spurs would mean the first time they have been victims of a series sweep since they faced the Phoenix Suns in the Conference Semifinals during the 2009–10 season.

The opportunity is still there for San Antonio to change their fortunes and get themselves back into the Conference Finals, but more players need to step up other than Ginobili if they want to be in their first NBA Finals in three seasons.