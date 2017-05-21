Jose Mourinho promised Manchester United's youngsters would get a chance against Crystal Palace and he wasn't kidding.

Joel Pereira, Demetri Mitchell, Scott McTominay and Josh Harrop were the lucky inexperienced four called up to start for the Red Devils and their senior men were rested for Wednesday's Europa League final.

And it is safe to say United's future looks is very safe hands if the first half is anything to go by.

Article continues below

Old Trafford has been cruelly given the nickname of the 'Theatre of Draws' this season given the amount of time Mourinho's men have failed to make their ascendency at home count.

But Sunday's freshened up starting XI - which also included Wayne Rooney and Paul Pogba - gave the fans a real treat by racing into a two-goal lead.

Article continues below

One of the debutants even had the brilliant experience of breaking the deadlock.

Pogba played left winger Harrop through with a pass using the outside of his foot but the 21-year-old still had plenty to do.

He drove into the box, before showing his composure by cutting in on his right foot and pinging a brilliant strike into the far corner.

What a moment for the young Englishman, it doesn't get much better than marking your debut for Man Utd with a goal at Old Trafford.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Are you watching Anthony Martial?

Mourinho's strung together side extended their lead shortly after when the creator of the first, Pogba added a second with a left-footed strike.

But this will be a day Josh Harrop never forgets.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms