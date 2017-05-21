The truth behind CM Punk’s ‘appearance’ at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

CM Punk.

The truth behind the image of CM Punk at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

WWE took its first NXT TakeOver special to Chicago on Saturday night, and you can imagine what the biggest worry would be inside of the Allstate Arena.

The Chicago crowd are always rowdy, and they make it their mission to get the CM Punk chants going in the attempt to hijack the show – some enjoy it, while others don’t.

NXT TAKEOVER: CHICAGO

Surprisingly, not many Punk chants crept in on the epic night of wrestling which saw Bobby Roode, the Authors of Pain, Asuka and Pete Dunne all leave with titles, and the majority of NXT fans actually reacted to what was happening inside of the ring rather than trying to get a Punk chant started.

However, the excitement surrounding Punk was at a different level this time around and it was all because of an interesting picture that was doing the rounds on social media.

Whenever big-name guests are in attendance at WWE shows, cameras focus on them as a nameplate appears to let the viewers at home know who the individual is.

We had that at TakeOver too, with Kevin Owens, Kassius Ohno, Pat Patterson and Sami Zayn in attendance; but it was a completely different picture that had fans wondering whether we’d be in for a massive shock.

As you’ll be able to see below, a picture with CM Punk sitting amongst fans sent social media into frenzy with the TakeOver graphics displaying his name.

p1bglnnp4dt41146c1e861gge17amb.jpg

PUNK IN ATTENDANCE?

As you can imagine, plenty of fans were excited that this could lead to something huge, considering he’s distanced himself from WWE since his sour exit in 2014 – and it remains highly doubtful he’d be there as a fan and the company would acknowledge it.

Their excitement was short-lived, however, as the eagled-eyed CM Punk fans spotted that the image looked strikingly similar to something they had seen before.

Unfortunately for them, it was just a hoax as it was revealed that the image was actually when CM Punk was in attendance at a UFC event alongside his wife, AJ Lee.

It was a decent effort from whoever created the image, as he even added the WWE watermark in the bottom corner which you see on the Network along with the ‘LIVE’ on the top right to make it look more genuine as he managed to fool some fans into thinking a return was on the cards.

Plus, there’s no way an unlikely Punk appearance at TakeOver in his home city would fly under the radar – it’s simply not happening.

What do you make of the CM Punk TakeOver picture on social media? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Topics:
WWE
CM Punk

The truth behind CM Punk’s ‘appearance’ at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

The truth behind CM Punk’s ‘appearance’ at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

