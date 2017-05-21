John Terry has now played his final match for Chelsea after being subbed off midway through the first half against Sunderland this afternoon.

The 36-year-old was replaced by Gary Cahill in the 26th minute of the match. Why? Because Terry has worn the No. 26 shirt throughout his professional career, of course.

However, moments before that, a series of extraordinary events happened - the like of which we’ve never seen before.

First of all, the match stopped as Terry’s number went up on the fourth official’s board and the emotional centre-back embraced all of his teammates, one by one.

The Chelsea players then formed a guard of honour - seriously - for Terry as he made his way off the pitch.

He then handed over the captain’s armband to Cahill before embracing the coaching staff and substitutes on the bench.

Watch it here...

Here's a video filmed from the stands...

Terry wasn’t the only person inside Stamford Bridge who looked teary. This was an emotional - if not slightly bizarre - moment that will live long in the memory.

Football fans on Twitter couldn't believe it

Check out the reaction…

Joey Barton: 'This is getting embarrassing'

Joey Barton, meanwhile, commented on BT Sport: “This is getting embarrassing”.

Before the match, Terry posted the following heartfelt message on Instagram…

