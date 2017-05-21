GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

JOHN TERRY.

Twitter can’t believe how John Terry just ended his Chelsea career

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

John Terry has now played his final match for Chelsea after being subbed off midway through the first half against Sunderland this afternoon.

The 36-year-old was replaced by Gary Cahill in the 26th minute of the match. Why? Because Terry has worn the No. 26 shirt throughout his professional career, of course.

However, moments before that, a series of extraordinary events happened - the like of which we’ve never seen before.

Article continues below

First of all, the match stopped as Terry’s number went up on the fourth official’s board and the emotional centre-back embraced all of his teammates, one by one.

The Chelsea players then formed a guard of honour - seriously - for Terry as he made his way off the pitch.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WATCH: Fan creates epic promo for The Club vs The Shield at WrestleMania 34

WATCH: Fan creates epic promo for The Club vs The Shield at WrestleMania 34

WWE stars react to Pete Dunne vs Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

WWE stars react to Pete Dunne vs Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Watch: Bastian Schweinsteiger ends the careers of 3 defenders with insane skills

Watch: Bastian Schweinsteiger ends the careers of 3 defenders with insane skills

He then handed over the captain’s armband to Cahill before embracing the coaching staff and substitutes on the bench.

Watch it here...

Here's a video filmed from the stands...

Terry wasn’t the only person inside Stamford Bridge who looked teary. This was an emotional - if not slightly bizarre - moment that will live long in the memory.

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

Football fans on Twitter couldn't believe it

Football fans on Twitter, however, couldn’t believe what they had just seen.

Check out the reaction…

Joey Barton: 'This is getting embarrassing'

Joey Barton, meanwhile, commented on BT Sport: “This is getting embarrassing”.

Before the match, Terry posted the following heartfelt message on Instagram…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Diego Costa
Football
Frank Lampard

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WATCH: Fan creates epic promo for The Club vs The Shield at WrestleMania 34

WATCH: Fan creates epic promo for The Club vs The Shield at WrestleMania 34

WWE stars react to Pete Dunne vs Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

WWE stars react to Pete Dunne vs Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Watch: Bastian Schweinsteiger ends the careers of 3 defenders with insane skills

Watch: Bastian Schweinsteiger ends the careers of 3 defenders with insane skills

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

The truth behind CM Punk’s ‘appearance’ at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

The truth behind CM Punk’s ‘appearance’ at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again