Cody Rhodes couldn't be happier now that he's distanced himself from the WWE.

Last year, Rhodes requested his release from the WWE and took to Twitter to confirm the news, stating that he was frustrated with his current position in the company as well as the path he was heading down creative wise.

The son of late great WWE Hall Of Famer Dusty Rhodes has since been working the independent circuit and has found a ton of success traveling across the world competing for various promotions.

Recently, Rhodes joined Busted Open Radio to discuss how life has been since leaving the WWE and stated that he now has something he never had during his time with the company - freedom (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"Definitely. I probably could have been a bit more free in my time in WWE. I think if anything this has taught me, or it showed me where my balls were if that makes sense.

"It put me in a position now where I'm gonna be but free. There's nobody who's gonna put a gun to my head other than, like Bubba eloquently put it, the fans at this point.

"And that's hands down wherever I go to wrestle. I'm still not exclusive anywhere. In wherever I go it's been free and it should be nothing but free from here on out."

Having gone out on his own, Rhodes has been able to see what the rest of the world has to offer professional wrestlers apart from WWE and stated that there is 'money all over the place' for guys on the independent scene:

"Yeah and I think a big shock, and it wasn't what I was looking for, Dave Meltzer actually mentioned this to me, I wrestled the other night in a cow palace.

"A show in the cow palace and it wasn't for WWE, and he asked me, well is it financially similar? And it's ridiculous. There's money all over the place in professional wrestling. Wherever there's a good product and consistent fans, it's a - you don't need it.

"I needed WWE to build my name and get the brand to where it's gotten me today. If you look at somebody like The Young Bucks - The Young Bucks could go to WWE if they want whenever, if they wanted to, but they would go for reasons of a match they wanted to have or to be a part of a WrestleMania.

"They definitely don't need it. Their brand is making money hand over foot and turning out match of the year performances on a regular basis.

"They're a model to me for anybody who thinks you need or there's a roadmap you have to follow. There is not."

