The Miz names the one good thing about John Cena

The Miz isn't John Cena's biggest fan, but he did have one nice thing to say about "The Leader Of The Cenation" - sort of.

Recently, the WWE traveled to Europe for its European tour and The Miz and Maryse did some media work in France to promote a Live Event. The Miz and Maryse were asked a variety of questions, with Maryse mostly translating questions for her husband in French.

One question he was asked was why he holds the Intercontinental Championship so close to his heart, to which he responded that all his heroes growing up carried that title at the time (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"As a kid, growing up, my heroes all had the Intercontinental Championship. Ultimate Warrior, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Mr. Perfect, Rick Rude, all of them.

"And they were the people I looked up to and wanted to be like. So coming to WWE, the one championship I wanted was the Intercontinental Championship.

"Not only that, I wanted to make it as prestigious as it was when I was a kid, but I also wanted my name to be synonymous with the Intercontinental Championship.

"That's exactly what I'm doing and why I have such a pride for that title."

He was then asked if he could say one good thing about John Cena and Nikki Bella, who he and Maryse lost to at WrestleMania 33 in a mixed tag team match, to which Miz responded that the only good thing about them is that they're now gone:

"One good thing about Nikki Bella and one good thing about John Cena? They're both gone from the WWE right now.

"There's your good thing for both of them. Oh, you're a big John Cena fan? Are you gonna cry because he's not gonna be at the show today? What are you five?"

As for what's next for the self-proclaimed Hollywood star? In typical Miz-like fashion he responded with some pretty tall orders:

"What's next? I will be the biggest WWE Superstar the WWE has ever seen, I will be the biggest movie star movies have ever seen, I will be the biggest TV star that TV has ever seen, I will be the biggest person in the world.

"Everyone will know my name and everyone will know exactly who I am and will be proud and respect, and I'll be richer than everybody, and I'll throw hundred dollar bills out to everyone as I walk into these media things.

"So everyone loves me."

