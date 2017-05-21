People have not been the biggest fan of JBL as of late, to say the least.

The longtime WWE commentator has been seen in headlines lately in direct relation to bullying accusations. This isn't the first time JBL has been accused of being a bully backstage, but things took a turn when SmackDown Live commentator Mauro Ranallo decided to walk away from the company after reportedly being harassed by the Texan.

One former WWE Superstar, and former Tag Team Champion, Davey Boy Smith Jr. recently did an interview with Hannibal TV to discuss the situation and shared an experience with JBL of his own.

Bradshaw stated that Smith’s family wouldn't be able to save him from the beating he was about to give him because they were all dead. He then proceeded to squash Smith (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

“No, you know what I think it was WWE’s way of killing me off TV, but it was just like, ‘Why did you have me debut on TV anyway?’

"It was just a sh***y thing but it wasn’t really John’s fault, had it been me now and we had done that match it would’ve been a shoot and he would’ve lost that one.”

Smith is also a close friend of Mauro Ranallo and offered his thoughts on the whole situation between JBL and his friend:

“Well, it’s tough to say because Mauro, I know Mauro really well and he does take things really personally. So, and I know JBL has this reputation of being a bully and stuff like that, so I think it could be a combination of a couple of things.

"Really, bottom line is Mauro has a lot of mental health issues and he’s been pretty open about that on Twitter and everything, so pretty much everybody with mental health issues shouldn’t work in the WWE.

"It’s not really the best work environment just cause of the stress and everything. I think that he probably takes things personally, probably JBL was hazing him a bit and he probably just said ‘Screw this’ and snapped and said ‘I’ve had enough of this, I’m leaving.'

“I’m actually surprised he lasted that long in the company just cause I know how things work. And I know how Mauro is, he’s such a guy that’s so passionate about the business and he’s almost passionate to a fault.

"You know what I mean? And you would’ve known him as well and just with him, with his condition, I think it was a combination of both things.

"Mauro can leave WWE and he’s got his commentating for MMA he’s got all kinds of stuff. He really doesn’t need the place, but I’m surprised he lasted that long to be honest with you.”

What are your thoughts on JBL's comments towards Smith and his family?

