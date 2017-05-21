The Golden State Warriors are one more win away from appearing in their third NBA Finals in just as many seasons after another convincing win against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.

A 120-108 win was enough for the Warriors to move to a 3-0 lead in their Western Conference Finals, meaning a win on Monday night will be enough for them to book their spot in the NBA Finals for the third consecutive season.

However, during their convincing victory on Saturday night, an incident occurred which looked like deliberate targeting by one of the San Antonio players on a certain Golden State star.

With just over four and a half minutes to go in the game, Steph Curry was defending his own basket against Dejounte Murray when it appeared Dewayne Dedmon did something to help his teammate get to the basket.

As Murray moved past Curry and towards the basket, Dedmon appeared to have kneed the two-time NBA MVP in the back of his legs, causing him to collapse to the floor.

No foul was called on this play, but most fans will just be hoping this isn't any retaliation towards the injuries which the Spurs have picked up during this series against the Warriors.

Star forward Kawhi Leonard is currently out because of a sprained left ankle and his status for Game 4 on Monday night is in doubt still, and center David Lee has been diagnosed with a partially torn patellar tendon in his left knee after picking up the injury during the first quarter of the game on Saturday night.

Alongside Tony Parker being sidelined in the Western Conference semifinals because of a ruptured quadriceps tendon, and the Spurs have a lot of players unable to step onto the court. Hopefully, this incident by Dedmon wasn't any sort of malicious way of them trying to even up the score by taking out Curry.

The Warriors star was the team's second-best performer on the night with 21 points, five rebounds, and three assists after over 34 minutes of action. Dedmon was only on the court for just under eight minutes, but that was nearly long enough to completely change the direction of Golden State's season.