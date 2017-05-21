Arsenal have missed out Champions League qualification for the first time since Arsene Wenger joined the club back in 1996.

The Gunners began the afternoon fifth in the table and required Liverpool to drop points at home to Middlesbrough to stand any chance of securing a top-four finish.

Arsenal enjoyed the perfect start, taking the lead through Hector Bellerin in the eighth minute. Laurent Koscielny then threw a spanner in the works by getting sent off six minutes later.

Despite that, Wenger’s side doubled their advantage through Alexis Sanchez in the 27th minute and went into the half-time interval 2-0 up.

However, just before half-time came the news that Liverpool had taken the lead through Giorginio Wijnaldum.

Two more goals in the next 10 minutes from Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana then killed the game off and ended Arsenal’s hopes of securing Champions League qualification.

They will be playing in the Europa League instead next season.

Why Arsenal fans are fuming with Atkinson

Arsenal fans, however, are furious with Martin Atkinson, the match official in charge at Anfield this afternoon.

Why?

Because in the 22nd minute of the match, he failed to give a penalty for a challenge by Dejan Lovren on Patrick Bamford inside the Liverpool box.

Video: Lovren's challenge on Bamford

Penalty for Middlesbrough? You decide…

Had Boro been awarded a penalty and scored, it could have changed the whole complexion of the match.

Who knows what might have happened.

Arsenal fans rage at Atkinson on Twitter

Arsenal fans believe it would have changed everything - and they’re livid with Atkinson, as you can see from these tweets…

Jamie Carragher couldn't resist having a bit of banter on Twitter...

