WWE

Pete Dunne.

WWE stars react to Pete Dunne’s win over Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver

Although they had an entire tournament dedicated to British talent earlier this year, there was always going to be pressure on Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne as the WWE United Kingdom Championship was defended for the very first time on a TakeOver special.

While both men have competed on NXT before, the live specials on the Network are a different level compared to the taped, weekly episodes – but it’s safe to say the British Strong Style stars exceeded all expectations.

NEW CHAMPION

The likes of Bobby Roode, Hideo Itami and Asuka were all in action at the same event but the two men everybody is still talking about are Dunne and Bate, as the two put on absolute clinic which many are already calling the match of the year.

In the end, it was the 23-year-old Bruiserweight who walked away as the new champion after hitting the 20-year-old Bate with a Bitter End; but you couldn’t help but cheer for both of them as they managed to give British wrestling a fantastic name on a massive platform.

By doing that, it seemed like they have some new fans with some absolutely huge names praising them for their efforts on Twitter, ranging from Big Cass who knows what NXT TakeOver is all about, to the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin – everybody watched them both prove that the WWE has two huge, future stars on their hands.

WWE stars react to Pete Dunne vs Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

REACTION

Perhaps the one that sticks out the most is the tribute paid by Triple H, who has made it tradition to pose alongside his ‘NXT kids’ whenever they’re called up or win their first title in the company.

He did the same with Dunne, referencing the infamous line he delivered to Dunne back at the UK Championship tournament when the world witnessed just how much of a despicable heel he can portray on television, attacking Sam Gradwell and igniting bitter hatred from NXT general manager, William Regal.

He posted: “Go and make a name for yourself kid…” Congratulations, @PeteDunneYxB. #UKChampionship #NXTTakeOver.”

Dunne also commented on his big win, referencing the same line The Game told him in Blackpool, and reminiscing about how he was once sat in the arena as a fan watching Monday Night RAW, and now won his first WWE title in the same arena.

Fans have already spoken highly of both men, and this match just showed that they’re not going to be the flavour of the month but they’ll surely be with WWE full-time very soon.

WWE

