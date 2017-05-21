The Young Bucks are probably the hottest tag team in the professional wrestling world today, and they have their eyes on a couple of WWE teams that they'd like to square off against.

The Ring Of Honor (ROH) Tag Team Champs recently did an interview with former WWE Tag Team Champs Edge and Christian on their podcast, E&C's Podcast Of Awesomeness, and discussed a variety of wrestling topics.

During the interview, Nick and Matt boasted about the luxury of only traveling 15 days a month now that they've signed with ROH, something that would dramatically change if they signed with WWE (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"Would you say it's probably about 15 or 17 days on and then the rest off? Somewhere around there." Nick expanded, "this year is probably the best in the last five, I would say.

"But last year was crazy. We were probably on the road maybe 240-something days. Something around there. This year it's a lot better, like Matt said, because of signing with ROH now we can't really do any independents in the [United] States besides PWG and the ones we clear with Ring Of Honor, so it's not often.

"But we do do New Japan quite often, like all the time. And we've been doing a lot of overseas stuff lately, so it is hectic."

As for who some of their favorite opponents to go up against were, Matt named a variety of teams which included former WWE Tag Team Champions Paul London and Brian Kendrick:

"Man, I miss wrestling [London and Kendrick]. Those guys were awesome!" Matt added, "I would put those guys up there with some of my favorites along with Motor City Machine Guns. We had killer matches with those guys, like, a ton of times."

"reDRagon, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, they're a really good team and we started having good matches with them in Ring Of Honor in 2014. They're great, man. Kazarian and Christopher Daniels, of course."

"We've had a lot of good ones with The Briscoe Brothers too, from ROH. They're fantastic, fantastic guys. We got to work the Dudleys three times and we killed it with those guys every time."

Regarding matches in the WWE, Nick named recent NXT call-ups The Ascension as a dream match in addition to teaming up with Kenny Omega to form "The Elite" against The New Day:

"As far as teams that we would like to wrestle, I mean, everyone on the internet, their stock answer immediately would be this team called The Revival over in NXT.

"I would love to wrestle them just because it could kind of be a modern day Brain Busters versus The Rockers. I think that'd be good.

"Yeah, that's the match that everyone definitely wants to see. I would like to wrestle New Day, and even in a trios [match] with Kenny Omega, the three of us, would be fun."

