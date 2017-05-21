This year's NBA playoffs haven't exactly been exciting, and it looks as though the Conference Finals could be all done and dusted after just four games in each series.

The Golden State Warriors currently hold a demanding 3-0 lead in their Western Conference Finals series against the San Antonio Spurs, while the Cleveland Cavaliers are 2-0 up in their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Boston Celtics.

It's hardly something for fans to be excited about despite the possibility of both teams sweeping their way throughout the playoffs to the NBA Finals, as if the Cavaliers and Warriors do achieve this accomplishment, it will be the third year in a row these two teams have met one another in the NBA Finals.

The lopsided scorelines aren't exactly helping either, as most games are over far away from the final buzzer in the contest. Golden State only defeated San Antonio 120-108 on Saturday night, but the game wasn't as close as it appeared to be on the scoreboard.

Commenting on some fans who are getting boring of the playoffs due to all the lopsided scores, Warriors star Kevin Durant said if they don't like what they're watching, then maybe they should go and watch something else instead.

“If I was up 40 points […] you know, you have to give them credit for being up 40 points. They went out there and dominated. That’s what you want to do every time you step on the court, so I’m sure they’re excited about it. But the fans, they always want to see a tight game; they want to see a buzzer beater every game. But, you know, it’s not like that sometimes.

"You have your years where you have great playoff series, [where there are] four or five Game 7s, and then you have what you see this playoffs.”

Durant concluded by saying: “As players, you want to go out there and win by as much as possible. And play as great as you can. Whatever happens with the score happens. So relay that to the fans who are upset. If you don’t like it, don’t watch it.”

Durant does have a point, but from time to time, fans, especially the neutral ones whose teams aren't in the playoffs would like to see a close and entertaining game. Then again, a blowout could be exactly what is needed for a team to change their fortunes and better their playoff chances in the future.

And if previous NBA Finals are to go by, if the Cavaliers and the Warriors make it once more, we should not be expecting any blowouts to occur at all. The previous stages of the postseason, however, have been pretty forgettable.