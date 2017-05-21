GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Watch: Billy Gunn gets defensive when asked about WWE release

Billy Gunn wants to keep his reason for getting released by the WWE a secret.

Gunn was released from the WWE after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) at a weightlifting competition. He showed greatly elevated levels of testosterone and was subsequently released from his WWE contract as a result.

Since his release, Gunn has been doing some work on the independent circuit, which included a nice stint with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) who he says he's getting ready to do some more work with in the future.

"Mr. Ass" recently did an interview with Go Pro Wrestling and didn't take too kindly to being asked about his release from WWE (quotes via NoDq.com):

"It's a secret that everybody on the planet earth knows except for you. You just wanted to ask the question that I've never answered and I'm not going to answer it now."

He was then asked about his failed singles run in 1999 and also was asked if he was promised a title run during that time:

"No I wasn't. Everybody always asks, "well don't you wish you a world champion?" Hey, if it happened, it would've been great. I don't have any complaints about my career. All I could do is when I look back, people can say I did his job and pretty good. I am not saying I was the best but I was just good at what I did and I did my job and I could not be happy with whether it came with championships or not."

The former King Of The Ring winner then reflected on the loss of his late friend and former WWE Superstar Chyna:

"I don't give a rats ass what anybody else thinks. Don't care. She was one of my best friends in the business other than Brian (Road Dog). Chyna had her thing that she did and that does not make her any less of a person than what she was. She was super awesome."

Gunn stated he's very fond of training the talent of tomorrow and would be open to returning to the WWE as a trainer:

"Sure I would. I love coaching. I had a great relationship with almost everybody in the (WWE) Performance Center. (And In regards to Triple H) Define relationship? No, no, no. I text him and his secretary texts me back. But that's all good. He's a busy guy."

You can check out the interview in the video player here below:

What are your thoughts on Gunn's defensiveness towards questions about his release from WWE? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

