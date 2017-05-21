There’s not much Chris Jericho has left to achieve in WWE after signing off yet again with another brilliant run in the books, and fans can’t wait for him to come back.

An incredible debut, multiple world championship wins, fantastic matches – there’s a reason Jericho is referred to as one of the greatest of all time and he lives up to that moniker he has displayed on his wrestling trunks.

WRESTLEMANIA 29

However, if there’s one thing he probably wants to forget, it's probably his role at WrestleMania 29 where he not only faced Fandango but lost that match in under 10 minutes.

Even now, it seems like a massive step down considering the year earlier he was challenging CM Punk for the WWE Championship in the penultimate contest of the evening; which was also one of the better matches on the night.

It was a questionable decision, and the attempt to get Fandango over didn’t quite go to plan as he’s now preparing to team up with Tyler Breeze to battle The Usos for the SmackDown tag team titles.

Reddit user ‘sodoubleoggood’ recently received an advanced reviewers copy of Jericho’s new book which is releasing this summer and shared some interesting details regarding Jericho’s plans at the event.

In the book, it’s revealed that Jericho’s original opponent at WrestleMania 29 was supposed to be Ryback, but Vince McMahon switched it to Fandango – and that didn’t sit too well with Jericho.

RYBACK VS. JERICHO

The Reddit user went on to add: “He [Jericho] confided in Undertaker to get his advice to which Undertaker basically said, ‘Yeah of my 20-0 [at the time] I had to wrestle some dudes that he didn't really want to (Gonzalez, Snuka, etc.)’

“Basically said to Jericho to do your job to which he agrees. Although he didn't want to work him (doesn't cite that he's a bad worker, more so that Ryback was red hot and he wanted to work a programme with him) he decides to just do what Vince asked and for that Vince paid him in what he says was one of the biggest payoffs he's ever received.”

The monetary benefit is probably why Jericho was eventually okay with it, as the post also claimed that he received the same amount of money for wrestling Fandango as he did when he lost to CM Punk – and both figures were greater than when he faced Triple H at WrestleMania X8.

Despite always being willing to put over younger talent when necessary, it’s obvious now that losing to Fandango was a low point and should have never been booked in the first place.

