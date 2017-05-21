GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

John Terry.

Chelsea and Sunderland made a strange agreement for John Terry's guard of honour

John Terry waved goodbye to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge today in what could be his last ever appearance for the club.

The veteran centre-back, who will leave this summer but most likely stay in England, arrived in west London 22 years ago and departs as the club's most successful ever captain.

And what a career he's had at Chelsea. In just over two decades, Terry has won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and the Champions League once.

Antonio Conte started Terry as expected against Sunderland on the final day of the Premier League season, with the Blues running out 5-1 winners.

Goals from Willian, Eden Hazard, Pedro and Michy Batshuayi (2) marked a perfect end to a perfect season, but it was Terry's departure in the 26th minute - symbolic of his shirt number - that stole headlines.

When Terry was replaced by Gary Cahill, who will inherit the captain's armband next season, Chelsea's players gave him a guard of honour as he left the pitch. Check it out in the video below.

However, there is something rather cringeworthy about Terry's guard of honour.

Not only has David Moyes confirmed that Sunderland agreed to kick the ball out of play for Terry's moment in the limelight in the 26th minute, but it was actually Terry's idea. Wow.

Conte gave the go ahead to the stunt after Terry suggested it to him, but it somewhat distracts from what was an otherwise wonderful gesture.

Garth Crooks, Martin Keown and Kevin Kilbane couldn't quite believe what they had just seen, especially so after hearing Terry came up with the idea.

Crooks said he was "bemused" by the incident, Keown described it as "unusual", while Kilbane thought it "was unacceptable".

Regardless of whether Terry's guard of honour was right or wrong, the 36-year-old is a legend of the game and deserved to be given the perfect send off.

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Didier Drogba
Diego Costa
Football
Frank Lampard

