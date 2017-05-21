It’s been a hugely underwhelming Premier League campaign for Manchester United, but the Old Trafford faithful had plenty to smile about this afternoon.

Jose Mourinho named a team full of youngsters against Crystal Palace including Joel Castro, Axel Tuanzebe, Josh Harrop, Demetri Mitchell, Tim Fosu-Mensah and Scott McTominay.

The bench, meanwhile, included Matthew Willock, Zach Dearnley, Kieran O’Hara and the hugely talented Angel Gomes.

Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba and Wayne Rooney all started for the Red Devils, but this was a brilliant opportunity for Sam Allardyce’s side to record a rare victory at Old Trafford and end their season on a high.

Incredibly, Europa League finalists United, who can secure a place in the Champions League by beating Ajax on Wednesday, ended up recording an impressive 2-0 victory.

Impressive victory for United's youngsters

Goals from Harrop and Pogba inside the opening 20 minutes were enough to seal United’s 18th league win of the campaign and boost morale ahead of their most important match of the season in Stockholm later this week.

Pogba scored his fifth league goal of the season with a neat left-foot finish and was subbed off at half-time for Michael Carrick.

It’s safe to assume the world’s most expensive footballer will be starting against Ajax on Wednesday night.

Watch: What Pogba did on the bench

Pogba looked chilled on the bench when the camera cut to him towards the end of the second half.

In fact, aware the camera was on him, Pogba treated the United fans watching at home by quietly practising his dabbing skills.

