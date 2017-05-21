Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas.

LeBron James reacts to Isaiah Thomas' season-ending injury

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Isaiah Thomas has had an incredible season, establishing himself as one of the best players in the league.

His performances have completely changed the fortunes of the Boston Celtics, transforming them from a side which finished fifth in the Eastern Conference last season, to being the number one seed in the conference this year.

Despite the injuries and having to go through adversity after his sister died, Thomas has prevailed and continued to show up for the Celtics when it mattered the most during the season and in the playoffs.

Boston is currently 2-0 down in their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and unfortunately for them, many believe they'll be knocked out of the playoffs soon after Thomas was ruled out for the rest of the season.

LeBron James was asked about Thomas being out for the remainder of the playoffs and how that will affect the rest of the series between the Cavaliers and the Celtics. He said the Cavaliers hate that he is hurt, saying he has had an unbelievable season under the circumstances he has gone through.

He said, according to ESPN: “We hate that Isaiah got hurt. Salute to him. Unbelievable season, what he was able to accomplish this year and the things that he did in the postseason under the circumstances with the tragic death of his sister.

“For us a unit, it’s never been about one guy. That’s not our focus. It’s always been about team effort and how we can put out the best gameplan to go against their team. They’re still well-coached. They’ve still got players out there that are gonna look for the challenge, going to step up their play, so we have to be ready for them.”

Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers

After 15 games played in the playoffs, Thomas has averaged 23.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game, playing on average 34.7 minutes per game. His performances will certainly be missed as the Celtics try and turn around the series against the Cavaliers, which they are 2-0 down in.

Playoffs without Thomas begins tonight for Boston when they play Game 3 against Cleveland at the Quicken Loans Arena.

Topics:
NBA
Boston Celtics
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
Isaiah Thomas
LeBron James
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE stars react to Pete Dunne vs Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

WWE stars react to Pete Dunne vs Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Who Chris Jericho was originally supposed to face at WrestleMania 29

Who Chris Jericho was originally supposed to face at WrestleMania 29

David Luiz hilariously ends Graeme Souness's punditry career on live TV

David Luiz hilariously ends Graeme Souness's punditry career on live TV

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

The truth behind CM Punk’s ‘appearance’ at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

The truth behind CM Punk’s ‘appearance’ at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again