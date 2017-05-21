Isaiah Thomas has had an incredible season, establishing himself as one of the best players in the league.

His performances have completely changed the fortunes of the Boston Celtics, transforming them from a side which finished fifth in the Eastern Conference last season, to being the number one seed in the conference this year.

Despite the injuries and having to go through adversity after his sister died, Thomas has prevailed and continued to show up for the Celtics when it mattered the most during the season and in the playoffs.

Boston is currently 2-0 down in their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and unfortunately for them, many believe they'll be knocked out of the playoffs soon after Thomas was ruled out for the rest of the season.

LeBron James was asked about Thomas being out for the remainder of the playoffs and how that will affect the rest of the series between the Cavaliers and the Celtics. He said the Cavaliers hate that he is hurt, saying he has had an unbelievable season under the circumstances he has gone through.

He said, according to ESPN: “We hate that Isaiah got hurt. Salute to him. Unbelievable season, what he was able to accomplish this year and the things that he did in the postseason under the circumstances with the tragic death of his sister.

“For us a unit, it’s never been about one guy. That’s not our focus. It’s always been about team effort and how we can put out the best gameplan to go against their team. They’re still well-coached. They’ve still got players out there that are gonna look for the challenge, going to step up their play, so we have to be ready for them.”

After 15 games played in the playoffs, Thomas has averaged 23.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game, playing on average 34.7 minutes per game. His performances will certainly be missed as the Celtics try and turn around the series against the Cavaliers, which they are 2-0 down in.

Playoffs without Thomas begins tonight for Boston when they play Game 3 against Cleveland at the Quicken Loans Arena.