Eden Hazard gate-crashes Thibaut Courtois' post-match interview with Sky

And just like that, another Premier League season is done and dusted.

The final day may not have had quite the ups and downs many were hoping for but ten games still brought an impressive 37 goals.

The biggest party, however, was at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea became the first Premier League champions to win 30 games in one season by beating Sunderland 5-1.

It was also club captain John Terry's last ever appearance, which made the atmosphere around the ground even more emotional.

Terry, who was subbed off in the 26th minute of the game, and Gary Cahill lifted the iconic trophy aloft after full-time to round off a fantastic season for Antonio Conte's men.

But that wasn't the only trophy Thibaut Courtois would hold up this afternoon, though, as he was also awarded the Golden Glove.

Hugo Lloris' failure to keep a clean sheet for Tottenham against Hull meant Chelsea's Belgian shot stopper claimed the accolade outright by playing 16 games without conceding.

The way he was given his trophy was a bit less formal than how Terry and Cahill presented the Premier League one, however.

Courtois was in the middle of a live TV interview with Sky Sports when Eden Hazard pops up from nowhere to gate-crash the conversation.

As you can see below, Hazard then presents his teammate with the trophy before jokingly claiming: "We did it together, not just you."

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher look a bit perplexed at first until they realise why Hazard has interrupted the interview.

Courtois added: "It's not only up to the goalkeeper to keep clean sheets.

"Obviously you make special saves during the year and maybe keep a clean sheet but it's the work of all the team, everyone together we defended well.

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Thibaut Courtois
Football

