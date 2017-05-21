Jinder Mahal has the chance of a lifetime tonight where he can become the WWE Champion if he's able to defeat Randy Orton at the SmackDown-exclusive Backlash pay-per-view.

Nobody would have ever thought The Maharaja would have been in this position, especially when you consider he was at the bottom of the pile during his run alongside Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre in 3MB.

BIG WWE PUSH

However, since returning, he’s not only looked in better shape but WWE seems to be investing a lot more into him as well.

It’s been well-documented now that one of the reasons for this mega push is because of WWE’s expansion plans into India – so perhaps you can’t rule Mahal out just yet even though it seems highly unlikely.

It seems sudden, but there’s always a chance WWE could pull the trigger on a title change even if it only for a trial period.

One man who never fully got that chance is Ryback, who was primed to capture the WWE Championship at the height of his success but the company never gave that idea the green light.

Ryback recently discussed Mahal’s sudden push to the top during an episode of ‘Conversation with The Big Guy’ and praised WWE for giving somebody different an opportunity, while admitting that it’s now Mahal’s chance to impress and cement his place in the main event scene.

OPPORTUNITY

According to Wrestling Inc, he said: "Yeah, there's nothing wrong with giving a new guy an opportunity. That's how you discover if you've got guys that can hang or not.

“The thing with him is it's going to determine, and, obviously, if he's given any amount of time on the pay-per-view, that's his time to show what he can do. And, again, I just think it's… there's always a reason. They do what they want.

“It's their company and they can get any amount of mileage out of him they want, no matter what the match quality is because if they just want a heel to keep in that position, they'll find a way to make money with it for a while until they want to dump it, but, like, if he goes out there and performs at a high level, they might keep him there longer. Do you know what I mean? Like, so we'll see."

It certainly is sink or swim time for Mahal, and an impressive performance as a heel may see him sticking around the top end of the card.

Ryback, however, is probably wondering why the company didn’t go all the way with him as he’d certainly be a big merchandise seller had the push continued, and if he became WWE Champion too.

Plus, he did have the ideal look.

