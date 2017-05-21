Chelsea's title celebrations are underway after they beat Sunderland 5-1 on the final day to get their hands on the Premier League trophy.

Bar Tottenham, the Blues have been in a league of their own this season, finishing on 93 points having won 30 of their 38 games.

An FA Cup final against Arsenal also awaits next Saturday, which they're favourites to win, but attentions will soon turn to the summer transfer window.

A number of world-class names have been linked with moves to Antonio Conte's side, which bodes well considering Chelsea could be about to lose a few important players.

Not only is John Terry set to leave in the summer, most likely for another Premier League team, but Diego Costa could be on his way to China.

Reports have persistently linked the Spain international with a move away from Chelsea, despite enjoying another fine season, scoring 20 Premier League goals.

And perhaps today could end up being his farewell, too, judging by some footage that's emerged from when he was replaced by Michy Batshuayi in the 62nd minute.

Like every Chelsea player, Costa probably wanted to play a full 90 minutes against Sunderland, so he didn't look best pleased when his number came up.

Costa initially applauded and waved to the home support as he left the pitch, perhaps as a way of saying goodbye, but soon switched when he reached the bench.

The video below (see at 0:30) shows the 28-year-old angrily gesticulating to a member of Chelsea's bench before pointing at Conte and shrugging his shoulders. Strange.

Costa's wide range of emotions as he came off caused quite a stir on Twitter, with Chelsea fans of the belief he will definitely leave this summer.

Costa's reaction comes after Chinese side Tianjin Quinjian hinted they have an agreement in place to sign the Brazil-born striker, per the Mirror.

"Basically, a decision on which player we are going to buy in the summer has been made. And we have secured a verbal agreement with the player as well as his club," owner Shu Yuhui said.

