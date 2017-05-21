GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Luiz.

David Luiz mugs off Graeme Souness during live TV interview

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

David Luiz has suffered more than his fair share of criticism from English pundits during his time playing for Chelsea in the Premier League.

Gary Neville compared Luiz to a footballer who played as if he was being controlled by a ’10-year-old on a PlayStation’ back in 2012 - and he wasn’t the only pundit who was left shocked when Chelsea re-signed the Brazilian last summer.

But Luiz has proved that suggestions he doesn’t possess a defensive bone in his body are total rubbish. The 30-year-old has been magnificent for Antonio Conte’s side this season and thoroughly deserved both his Premier League winners’ medal and his place in the PFA’s Team of the Year.

Article continues below

Luiz played the full 90 minutes this afternoon as Chelsea ended their season on a high, with a 5-1 victory over Sunderland at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Willian, Eden Hazard and Pedro, plus a brace from Michy Batshuayi, have set the Blues up nicely ahead of their FA Cup final against Arsenal next weekend.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE stars react to Pete Dunne vs Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

WWE stars react to Pete Dunne vs Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Who Chris Jericho was originally supposed to face at WrestleMania 29

Who Chris Jericho was originally supposed to face at WrestleMania 29

David Luiz hilariously ends Graeme Souness's punditry career on live TV

David Luiz hilariously ends Graeme Souness's punditry career on live TV

Luiz made Souness look very stupid!

Sky Sports interviewed some of the players and coaching staff on the pitch, including the aforementioned Luiz.

And there was one hilarious moment during that interview when Luiz made Souness look very stupid indeed, much to the amusement of Neville and Jamie Carragher.

“You have had an outstanding season. First time around, we remember you for making some mistakes. This time around, I can’t think of any mistakes you’ve made and I think that’s because you’re in the middle, would you agree?”

p1bgm2pj8l63p1desm421sgn35k9.jpg

Luiz then paused for a second before issuing a brilliantly blunt response.

“I don’t agree,” he replied.

Neville and Carragher burst out laughing. It’s rare to see embarrassed on live TV and they both clearly enjoyed it.

p1bgm2pt7q187p78reh61t5o1crcb.jpg

Souness, his ego having just taken a battering, added: “Look. Because, if you make a mistake there, it leads to a shot at goal.”

“Yeah,” Luiz replied. “My position there is to cover everybody and to be the guy to help who makes a mistake.”

Watch it here...

(Skip to 1:28 in the video)

Twitter thoroughly enjoyed it

It was great to see Luiz hitting back at the pundits - and fans on Twitter absolutely loved it…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
David Luiz
Diego Costa
Football
Frank Lampard

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE stars react to Pete Dunne vs Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

WWE stars react to Pete Dunne vs Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Who Chris Jericho was originally supposed to face at WrestleMania 29

Who Chris Jericho was originally supposed to face at WrestleMania 29

David Luiz hilariously ends Graeme Souness's punditry career on live TV

David Luiz hilariously ends Graeme Souness's punditry career on live TV

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

The truth behind CM Punk’s ‘appearance’ at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

The truth behind CM Punk’s ‘appearance’ at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again