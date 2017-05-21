David Luiz hilariously ends Graeme Souness's punditry career on live TV

David Luiz has suffered more than his fair share of criticism from English pundits during his time playing for Chelsea in the Premier League.

Gary Neville compared Luiz to a footballer who played as if he was being controlled by a ’10-year-old on a PlayStation’ back in 2012 - and he wasn’t the only pundit who was left shocked when Chelsea re-signed the Brazilian last summer.

But Luiz has proved that suggestions he doesn’t possess a defensive bone in his body are total rubbish. The 30-year-old has been magnificent for Antonio Conte’s side this season and thoroughly deserved both his Premier League winners’ medal and his place in the PFA’s Team of the Year.

Luiz played the full 90 minutes this afternoon as Chelsea ended their season on a high, with a 5-1 victory over Sunderland at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Willian, Eden Hazard and Pedro, plus a brace from Michy Batshuayi, have set the Blues up nicely ahead of their FA Cup final against Arsenal next weekend.

Luiz made Souness look very stupid!

Sky Sports interviewed some of the players and coaching staff on the pitch, including the aforementioned Luiz.

And there was one hilarious moment during that interview when Luiz made Souness look very stupid indeed, much to the amusement of Neville and Jamie Carragher.

“You have had an outstanding season. First time around, we remember you for making some mistakes. This time around, I can’t think of any mistakes you’ve made and I think that’s because you’re in the middle, would you agree?”

Luiz then paused for a second before issuing a brilliantly blunt response.

“I don’t agree,” he replied.

Neville and Carragher burst out laughing. It’s rare to see embarrassed on live TV and they both clearly enjoyed it.

Souness, his ego having just taken a battering, added: “Look. Because, if you make a mistake there, it leads to a shot at goal.”

“Yeah,” Luiz replied. “My position there is to cover everybody and to be the guy to help who makes a mistake.”

Watch it here...

(Skip to 1:28 in the video)

Twitter thoroughly enjoyed it

It was great to see Luiz hitting back at the pundits - and fans on Twitter absolutely loved it…

