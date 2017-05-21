Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Draymond Green.

Draymond Green isn't banking on GSW-Cavs Finals yet

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It looks as though the playoff stars are once again aligning for a showdown between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead in their Western Conference Finals series against the San Antonio Spurs after a 120-108 win on Saturday night, while the Cavaliers are 2-0 ahead in their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Boston Celtics with Game 3 being played later today.

If Cleveland and Golden State do make the Finals once more, it will be the third time in as many years that those two teams have met at that stage of the playoffs.

Some would even start to say it's inevitable for them to do so after the streak both teams have been on in this year's postseasons, sweeping their respective opponents in the first round and second round and in the process of doing so as well in the Conference Finals.

Not Draymond Green.

Green was asked if it was inevitable that the Warriors would play the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals for the third straight year, and he said in reply, according to Tim Kawakami of the San Jose Mercury News: "Nah, it's not inevitable. We've lost a lead before."

Some might say the 27-year-old is referring to the last time they played Cleveland in the Finals, as Golden State blew a 3-1 lead in last seaosn's Finals. While Green isn't believing the Warriors are there yet, it is worth noting no team has ever blown a 3-0 series lead in the playoffs.

The focus for both teams will be to conclude their current series before even thinking about the Finals. The Warriors have to win one more game to confirm their spot in the Finals, and they could do that when they meet the Spurs for Game 4 of their series on Monday night.

The Cavaliers, on the other hand, have to win two more games before they are confirmed for the Finals, and that process could begin tonight if they manage to find a victory in Game 3 of their series against the Celtics.

For the time being though, it's safe to say Green isn't taking any gambles with assuming another clash with Cleveland is happening for Golden State.

2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven

Topics:
NBA
LeBron James
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE stars react to Pete Dunne vs Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

WWE stars react to Pete Dunne vs Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Who Chris Jericho was originally supposed to face at WrestleMania 29

Who Chris Jericho was originally supposed to face at WrestleMania 29

David Luiz hilariously ends Graeme Souness's punditry career on live TV

David Luiz hilariously ends Graeme Souness's punditry career on live TV

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

The truth behind CM Punk’s ‘appearance’ at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

The truth behind CM Punk’s ‘appearance’ at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again