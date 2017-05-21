It looks as though the playoff stars are once again aligning for a showdown between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead in their Western Conference Finals series against the San Antonio Spurs after a 120-108 win on Saturday night, while the Cavaliers are 2-0 ahead in their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Boston Celtics with Game 3 being played later today.

If Cleveland and Golden State do make the Finals once more, it will be the third time in as many years that those two teams have met at that stage of the playoffs.

Some would even start to say it's inevitable for them to do so after the streak both teams have been on in this year's postseasons, sweeping their respective opponents in the first round and second round and in the process of doing so as well in the Conference Finals.

Not Draymond Green.

Green was asked if it was inevitable that the Warriors would play the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals for the third straight year, and he said in reply, according to Tim Kawakami of the San Jose Mercury News: "Nah, it's not inevitable. We've lost a lead before."

Some might say the 27-year-old is referring to the last time they played Cleveland in the Finals, as Golden State blew a 3-1 lead in last seaosn's Finals. While Green isn't believing the Warriors are there yet, it is worth noting no team has ever blown a 3-0 series lead in the playoffs.

The focus for both teams will be to conclude their current series before even thinking about the Finals. The Warriors have to win one more game to confirm their spot in the Finals, and they could do that when they meet the Spurs for Game 4 of their series on Monday night.

The Cavaliers, on the other hand, have to win two more games before they are confirmed for the Finals, and that process could begin tonight if they manage to find a victory in Game 3 of their series against the Celtics.

For the time being though, it's safe to say Green isn't taking any gambles with assuming another clash with Cleveland is happening for Golden State.