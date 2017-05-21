Chelsea have just been crowned Premier League champions for the fifth time in their history. After a long season, the Blues finished seven points clear of nearest rivals Tottenham.

Manager Antonio Conte deserves a lot of credit for guiding his team to the title, especially after they finished in 10th place last season.

The Italian has revolutionised the way Chelsea play, notably switching them from four to three at the back in a tactical change that other teams couldn't handle this campaign.

Even though the club didn't buy big in the summer, the change in results has been drastic. Players like Diego Costa, Eden Hazard, and Cesc Fabregas, who all underperformed in the 2015/16 season, came back to their best and helped the Blues pick up their second title in three years.

After a 5-1 victory against Sunderland on the final day, Chelsea were free to celebrate this season's success and partied on the pitch long after the final whistle.

During the celebrations, Sky Sports were covering from pitchside, with usual pundits Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville and Graeme Souness on hand to bring viewers all the reaction.

After John Terry and Gary Cahill lifted the trophy, post match interviews were carried out on the Stamford Bridge turf.

The likes of Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Thibaut Courtois all answered questions from Sky's pundits before rejoining their teammates in celebration.

Another player that came to have a chat was Hazard.

The Belgian has been on top form this season, scoring 16 goals from 36 league games, as well as getting five assists.

Despite being in the running for the Premier League player of the year alongside teammate and eventual winner, N'Golo Kante, Neville still believes Hazard has more to show.

Speaking to the 26-year-old after the game, the former Manchester United defender asked:

"16 goals – is that as good as it gets, or do you think you can do a lot better? I always want more for you."

The question clearly took Hazard by surprise, who took a moment to think before simply answering "I think I can do better but I need to go step by step, you know" and rejoining the team celebrations.

It was a pretty straight question from Neville, who clearly wasn't afraid to let the forward, who's been linked with a move to Real Madrid, know that he expects a higher level of performance next season.

