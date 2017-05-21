GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

..

Gary Neville suggests Eden Hazard can still improve after an impressive season

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Chelsea have just been crowned Premier League champions for the fifth time in their history. After a long season, the Blues finished seven points clear of nearest rivals Tottenham. 

Manager Antonio Conte deserves a lot of credit for guiding his team to the title, especially after they finished in 10th place last season.  

The Italian has revolutionised the way Chelsea play, notably switching them from four to three at the back in a tactical change that other teams couldn't handle this campaign.   

Article continues below

Even though the club didn't buy big in the summer, the change in results has been drastic. Players like Diego Costa, Eden Hazard, and Cesc Fabregas, who all underperformed in the 2015/16 season, came back to their best and helped the Blues pick up their second title in three years.  

After a 5-1 victory against Sunderland on the final day, Chelsea were free to celebrate this season's success and partied on the pitch long after the final whistle. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE stars react to Pete Dunne vs Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

WWE stars react to Pete Dunne vs Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Who Chris Jericho was originally supposed to face at WrestleMania 29

Who Chris Jericho was originally supposed to face at WrestleMania 29

David Luiz hilariously ends Graeme Souness's punditry career on live TV

David Luiz hilariously ends Graeme Souness's punditry career on live TV

During the celebrations, Sky Sports were covering from pitchside, with usual pundits Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville and Graeme Souness on hand to bring viewers all the reaction.

After John Terry and Gary Cahill lifted the trophy, post match interviews were carried out on the Stamford Bridge turf.

The likes of Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Thibaut Courtois all answered questions from Sky's pundits before rejoining their teammates in celebration. 

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

Another player that came to have a chat was Hazard. 

The Belgian has been on top form this season, scoring 16 goals from 36 league games, as well as getting five assists. 

Despite being in the running for the Premier League player of the year alongside teammate and eventual winner, N'Golo Kante, Neville still believes Hazard has more to show. 

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

Speaking to the 26-year-old after the game, the former Manchester United defender asked: 

"16 goals – is that as good as it gets, or do you think you can do a lot better? I always want more for you." 

The question clearly took Hazard by surprise, who took a moment to think before simply answering "I think I can do better but I need to go step by step, you know" and rejoining the team celebrations.

It was a pretty straight question from Neville, who clearly wasn't afraid to let the forward, who's been linked with a move to Real Madrid, know that he expects a higher level of performance next season.

Can Hazard still improve, or has he reached his peak? Let us know in the comments below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Chelsea
Francesc Fabregas
John Terry
Diego Costa
Football
Premier League
Gary Neville

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE stars react to Pete Dunne vs Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

WWE stars react to Pete Dunne vs Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Who Chris Jericho was originally supposed to face at WrestleMania 29

Who Chris Jericho was originally supposed to face at WrestleMania 29

David Luiz hilariously ends Graeme Souness's punditry career on live TV

David Luiz hilariously ends Graeme Souness's punditry career on live TV

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

The truth behind CM Punk’s ‘appearance’ at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

The truth behind CM Punk’s ‘appearance’ at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again