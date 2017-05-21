GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

AJ Styles.

AJ Styles posts bold tweet ahead of WWE Backlash PPV

AJ Styles is ready for Kevin Owens at WWE Backlash tonight (Sun. May 21, 2017).

Backlash will go down live from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois tonight on pay-per-view (PPV) and it will be a SmackDown Live exclusive event. The event includes three championship matches for the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships, WWE Championship, and United States Championship - which Styles will challenge for.

Styles made his WWE debut just a year ago at the Royal Rumble where he entered the Royal Rumble Match at No. 3. He then entered into a great program with Chris Jericho, in which they started off as tag team partners before 'Y2J' turned on him.

This lead to "The Phenomenal One" and Jericho meeting in an epic match at WrestleMania 32, the first WrestleMania of Styles' professional wrestling career.

Following his debacle with Jericho Styles earned the right to challenge then-WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns for the top throne, re-aligning himself with former Bullet Club members Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

The Usos evened up the numbers, siding with Reigns and helping him retain his title over Styles. After that Styles was drafted to SmackDown Live via the WWE Draft where he entered a feud with John Cena.

After beating Cena at SummerSlam, Styles went on to defeat Dean Ambrose for the WWE Title at Backlash and win his first and only ever singles title in the WWE. He reigned as champion for 140 days before dropping the title to Cena at this past January's Royal Rumble PPV.

Shortly after this, Styles entered a rivalry with SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon in which he attacked him backstage and even sent him through a car window. The pair settled their differences in the opening match of WrestleMania 33 last month and arguably stole the show.

Their feud ended the next night on SmackDown with Styles and McMahon shaking hands, and the former Impact Wrestling star went on to become the No. 1-contender for Kevin Owens' United States Title by defeating Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat Match the following week.

Styles is hoping to take home his second ever singles title in his WWE career and took to Twitter to make a bold claim ahead of his match with Owens tonight:

What are your thoughts on Styles' claim and his match against Owens tonight?

