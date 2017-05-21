It’s quickly becoming a trend that champions now have the option to move up or down in weight to compete for another championship.

Conor McGregor started it when he destroyed Eddie Alvarez, while bantamweight king Cody Garbrandt has displayed an interest in stopping Demetrious Johnson creating history.

TITLE FIGHTS

In fact, Tyron Woodley has even given the Notorious the option to come for a third title.

Women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is no different, as she revealed that had the UFC offered the chance to move up in weight to battle Germaine de Randamie for the featherweight crown, she’d have taken it.

However, if it was fellow Brazilian Cris ‘Justino’ Cyborg with the title draped over her shoulder, then it’s a different story as Ronda Rousey’s latest conqueror doesn’t seem too interested.

Speaking alongside Donald Cerrone at a media lunch, The Lioness claimed she’d only fight de Randamie as she’d rather see Cyborg as champion and admits she’d have to change her regime completely if she was to step into the Octagon with her.

NO INTEREST

According to MMA Fighting, she said: “I’m interested in fighting the girl who has the belt now, de Randamie.

“Because I’d rather beat her. If UFC wanted to give me the opportunity to go up now, yes I would have taken it. Later is another thing.

“I want to see Cyborg with this belt. I’m not interested in fighting her. I’m interested in fighting the girl who has the belt now. After my next fight, we’ll see what happened.

“I’d have to do a lot of things to fight Cyborg. Cyborg is way heavier, way bigger than me. I’d have to change all my training style to fight Cyborg. This is another thing I’d have to go over with my coaches.”

Unfortunately for Cyborg, the wait must go on as Nunes has been honest with her reasoning as she prepares to fight Valentina Shevchenko, and she doesn’t even have an opponent yet as she wants to fight at UFC 214 with de Randamie taking time off from the Octagon.

After Shevchenko, Nunes had admitted that she may move in weight – and that could mean she opts to try out in the flyweight division as well.

She added: “After my fight, things can happen.

“I might go down as well to 125 and try it first in the gym to see how it goes. We’ll see. After this fight, anything can happen. Because I cleaned out the division already. I beat all the tops in this division before I got the belt.

“When I got the belt, I beat the best one. After the next fight for sure, I’m gonna do something else. Try to do something else, go down, go up. We’ll see.”

Looks like Cyborg must continue her lengthy wait before resuming her dominant UFC run.

