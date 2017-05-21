GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Backstage news on Bray Wyatt's frustrations with WWE officials

Things are about to be a lot different for Bray Wyatt moving forward.

It's been relatively difficult to watch Wyatt's career as of late, as he has suffered some big losses and quite an embarrassing reign as WWE Champion. Wyatt won the WWE title in the Elimination Chamber match this past February by defeating John Cena, AJ Styles, The Miz, Dean Ambrose, and Baron Corbin.

Just one month later, however, Wyatt dropped the title to Randy Orton at WrestleMania and was shipped off to RAW, abruptly ending his run in the title picture. 

According to a report by The Inquisitr, Wyatt was extremely frustrated by his one-month only reign as champion and was under the impression his feud with Orton would last through the summer. He was instead moved to RAW via the Superstar Shake-Up.

Wyatt is said to be very easy to work with backstage and does what is asked of him by WWE officials. He has since become agitated with being booked strongly, only to have his plans changed and end up taking a big loss.

Apparently, Vince McMahon has told WWE's creative team to begin positioning Wyatt as a bigger asset seeing as he is now a top heel on Monday Night RAW. He is no longer expected to take big losses, however, it's still not known if the decision was made based off of Wyatt's frustrations.

Previous reports suggested that Wyatt's move to RAW as a punishment, however, these recent events suggest that is not the case. Since Braun Strowman's injury on RAW the spot for top heel on the show is wide open, and Wyatt could fill that role.

He is set to be a part of the Fatal Five Way match between himself, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and Samoa Joe to determine the next No. 1-contender for Brock Lesnar's WWE Universal Title. The Fatal Five Way will go down at the RAW exclusive Great Balls Of Fire pay-per-view (PPV), with a match against Lesnar likely taking place at SummerSlam.

Wyatt is not expected to win the Fatal Five Way but it isn't completely out of the question.

Another great possibility is for The Hardys to bring their "Broken" gimmicks to the WWE and feud with The Wyatt Family. The possibilities are endless for Wyatt moving forward.

What are your thoughts on McMahon's latest decision for Wyatt's character? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

