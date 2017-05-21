Arsenal will miss out on Champions League football for the first time in 21 years after failing to qualify for next season's competition.

The Gunners finished this Premier League campaign in fifth place, meaning they have to settle for being part of the Europa League next term.

After nine months it all came down to the final day, as Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal battled for a place in Europe's elite competition.

Pep Guardiola's City side won 5-0 away at Watford, confirming third place, while Jurgen Klopp's team won at home against Middlesbrough to take fourth.

Despite winning 3-1 at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon, it wasn't enough for Arsene Wenger's men, who needed either City or Liverpool to drop points.

Failing to qualify for the Champions League will be seen as a failure for Arsenal. Wenger has been under huge pressure to resign since January with many of the club's fans believing his best years are behind him.

Even a win against Chelsea in the FA Cup final next weekend may not be enough to convince some supporters that Wenger should stay.

Following the final game of this season, Wenger has admitted that his personal situation affected how his team performed on the pitch in the second half of the campaign.

"We played since January in a very difficult environment for different reasons. That is very difficult for the group of players to cope with that" he said, as per the Daily Mail.

"The psychological environment for the group of the players was absolutely horrendous. Certainly my personal situation has contributed to that."

The atmosphere in the stands has become toxic, with fans split between those that want Wenger to remain as manager, and those that want him to leave.

Playing in such a hostile environment surely affected those on the pitch, week in, week out.

However, despite admitting that he may be to blame for the lack of success this season, the Frenchman hinted that he is desperate to stay.

"You could not question my love or my loyalty to this club, because I said no to every club in the world to stay here with very restricted finances for years."

Neither Wenger or the club have let any information about next season slip. Instead, it looks likely that the 67-year-old's future will be announced after the FA Cup final at the end of May.

If Arsenal win, announcing that Wenger's staying will be made a lot easier. However, if they lose, the club will surely have little choice but to part ways with their veteran manager.

