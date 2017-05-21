GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

John Terry.

John Terry gives incredible farewell speech to Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge

John Terry may have played his final game for Chelsea - it's the end of an era.

The 36-year-old leaves as the Blues' most successful ever captain, with a sixth FA Cup title also in the offing despite the fact he probably won't play.

And he was given the perfect send off in the 26th minute when Chelsea's players gave him a guard of honour as he was replaced by soon-to-be captain Gary Cahill.

Terry's guard of honour was actually his idea, with Sunderland agreeing to putting the ball out in the 26th minute to symbolise his famous shirt number.

It was after the game when Terry was most emotional, though, after he lifted the Premier League trophy and gave a heartbreaking final speech to say farewell to Chelsea's fans.

In the incredible video below, the ex-England international walks about the Stamford Bridge pitch talking everything from the fans, to his 22 years at the club and his family.

Safe to say it's a tear jerker, with Terry coming close to breaking down on multiple occasions. Check it out.

Here's what Terry had to say during his final speech.

ON HIS CHELSEA TEAMMATES: "Today is without doubt one of the most difficult days of my life.

"I have been very fortunate to work with some unbelievable managers and players throughout my career.I am so thankful to every single one of you."

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

ON ROMAN ABRAMOVICH: "I think we all have to thank Mr Roman Abramovich. I personally want to thank him and the board, for me the best owner in world football without a doubt.

"He cares and loves this club and looks to improve year and year out. "Roman, on behalf of myself, the club and the supporters, thank you very much."

ON HIS FAMILY: "I want to thank my wife and my kids for supporting me on this amazing journey I have had. Thank you, I love you."

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-SUNDERLAND

ON CHELSEA'S FANS: "Lastly, you guys the fans. The best supporters in the world without a doubt.

"You have given me everything. From the age of 14 when I signed, you picked me up when I was down, you sung my name when I had bad games and disappointed you.

"Thank you will never ever be enough. I am going to come back here one day, supporting this team. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. I love you all."

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Didier Drogba
Diego Costa
Football
Frank Lampard

