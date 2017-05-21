Following UFC president Dana White’s big announcement last week that Conor McGregor had signed a contract to fight Floyd Mayweather, fans were eagerly anticipating a response from Money.

He didn’t give in too easily, though, as the questions were asked but he brushed them off as he showed his promoting side to the world; telling the media that he’d only focus on Gervonta Davis’ title defence against Liam Walsh.

SUPER FIGHT

Now that Davis has retained his title, it was only a matter of time before the 49-0 American spoke out on the development and offered fans great hope in the fight eventually happening.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

He claimed that if he is to lace up the gloves one more time, then he’s 90% sure that his next opponent will be the Notorious.

Fans have grown accustomed to seeing both sides update fans or throw jibes at one another, it’s almost like a cycle but recently Mayweather has been the quieter of the two while Dana has been the one making all of the noise.

Article continues below

That was until a little earlier on today when McGregor himself responded on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, standing in between his SBG coaches where it’s evident he’s in preparation to fight Floyd, but it’s the caption which has fans talking the most.

SIGN YOUR END

As you’ll be able to see below, he posted: “Solid work today. Sign your end Floyd or you are just a mouth.”

The Irishman seems to be in the driving seat now, as he’s signed on the dotted line which means all he can do now is wait and train in the hope that Mayweather will live up to his word and make the fight happen.

McGregor did hint that his training camp had started on Instagram this week, captioning an image ‘day 1’ which hinted that he’s now in official preparation.

However, Mayweather’s uncle, Jeff, also claimed that Floyd has started to train for the fight as he was training with somebody from the UFC not long ago.

The ball is now in Mayweather’s court, he’s one of the finest at talking up a big game and he has fans invested in the fight because he knows how to sell it as a spectacle.

However, fans’ patience is now thin because of these huge obstacles that have been overcome, and Mayweather won’t be forgiven if he fails to hold his end of the bargain after they’ve managed to get further than many thought they initially would.

What do you make of Conor McGregor’s Floyd Mayweather’s call-out? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms