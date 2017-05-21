This year's MVP Finalist was announced earlier this week on Friday before the Cleveland Cavaliers faced off against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Finals series.

LeBron James didn't find out that he wasn't one of the top three players in line for the award until after his Cavaliers had defeated the Celtics 130-86 in Game 2, with James being the best performer on the night with 30 points, four rebounds, and seven assists with four steals and three blocks.

Speaking after the game to ESPN, the Cleveland star said he wasn't concerned about the result because he knows what he brings to the table for his team, saying: "No, I didn't see it. And what are you going to do about it at the end of the day?

"My only job is to try to be the MVP for this team every night, put my teammates, put our franchise in position to be successful and ultimately compete for a championship. For me, I know what I bring to the table. This league knows what I bring to the table. That's for you guys to write about. It's not for me to be concerned about."

Later, however, while speaking with beat writers who regularly cover the team, James had a very different response as he showed slight frustration towards his positioning on the MVP voting.

First, he asked aloud which one of them didn't vote for him in the All-Star first-team ballot. Then he said: "Fourth? I haven't been fourth in a long time."

This season is, according to ESPN: "The first time since 2008 that James finished outside of the top three in MVP voting, yet it was a season in which he averaged career bests in rebounds, assists, and 3-point percentage." He was voted behind James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and Kawhi Leonard in the MVP award nominations.

The 32-year-old performs at an excellent standard every single year so he should be in contention for winning the MVP award every season. That's why he is already a four-time MVP winner since entering the league back in 2003. Voters this year just felt Harden, Westbrook, and Leonard were more deserving of the spot.

They'll look a bit foolish though if LeBron and the Cavaliers go on to successfully defend their NBA crown, especially if one of the beat writers does come forward and says he didn't vote for him.