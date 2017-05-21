Jose Mourinho gives bizarre 20 second interview following final Premier League game

Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Old Trafford on the last day of the Premier League season.

The game meant very little for either team, with United already confirmed as finishing sixth, and Palace already safe from relegation.

With an eye on Wednesday's Europa League final against Ajax, Jose Mourinho played an almost unrecognisable team, with a number of players making their league debuts.

Joel Pereira, Demetri Mitchell, Scott McTominay and Josh Harrop were all named in a starting 11 that had an average age of just 22.

Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick and Juan Mata also featured from the start, which suggested that Mourinho was still wary his opponents could embarrass them.

The manager's plan worked to perfection, thanks to Harrop and Pogba, who both scored within 20 minutes to set up a comfortable win for United.

It was a solid end to the domestic season for Mourinho's side, who came through their final game without any injuries ahead of this week's final in Stockholm.

The Portuguese manager has made it clear that he sees the game against Ajax as the biggest of United's campaign.

If they win, it's more silverware to add to the League Cup won in February, as well as a place in next season's Champions League.

If they lose, this season will be seen as a disappointing one.

Although everything went to plan on the pitch, Mourinho's actions following the game have been questioned.

While his players were still completing their lap of honour in front of the home fans, the manager ducked away from the pitch and into the media room at Old Trafford.

With most journalists still watching United's stars from the stands, the room was almost empty. Instead of waiting for them to join, Mourinho sat for 8 seconds while his assistant asked if there were any questions.

When no one responded, he quickly got up and left, meaning he was in the room for just 20 seconds.

You can watch a video of the bizarre incident below.

The United manager did give a small interview to the club's in-house broadcaster, MUTV. "Don’t ask me too many things because now I am in a final,” he said, according to the Guardian. “Let me go home, I am in a final now".



It's unclear if Mourinho will face any repercussions for not fulfilling his media duties. But if United beat Ajax on Wednesday, he probably won't care if he does.

