GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

..

Jose Mourinho gives bizarre 20 second interview following final Premier League game

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Old Trafford on the last day of the Premier League season. 

The game meant very little for either team, with United already confirmed as finishing sixth, and Palace already safe from relegation.

With an eye on Wednesday's Europa League final against Ajax, Jose Mourinho played an almost unrecognisable team, with a number of players making their league debuts.

Article continues below

Joel Pereira, Demetri Mitchell, Scott McTominay and Josh Harrop were all named in a starting 11 that had an average age of just 22. 

Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick and Juan Mata also featured from the start, which suggested that Mourinho was still wary his opponents could embarrass them.  

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE stars react to Pete Dunne vs Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

WWE stars react to Pete Dunne vs Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Who Chris Jericho was originally supposed to face at WrestleMania 29

Who Chris Jericho was originally supposed to face at WrestleMania 29

David Luiz hilariously ends Graeme Souness's punditry career on live TV

David Luiz hilariously ends Graeme Souness's punditry career on live TV

The manager's plan worked to perfection, thanks to Harrop and Pogba, who both scored within 20 minutes to set up a comfortable win for United.

It was a solid end to the domestic season for Mourinho's side, who came through their final game without any injuries ahead of this week's final in Stockholm. 

The Portuguese manager has made it clear that he sees the game against Ajax as the biggest of United's campaign.    

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

If they win, it's more silverware to add to the League Cup won in February, as well as a place in next season's Champions League.    

If they lose, this season will be seen as a disappointing one. 

Although everything went to plan on the pitch, Mourinho's actions following the game have been questioned. 

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

While his players were still completing their lap of honour in front of the home fans, the manager ducked away from the pitch and into the media room at Old Trafford.  

With most journalists still watching United's stars from the stands, the room was almost empty. Instead of waiting for them to join, Mourinho sat for 8 seconds while his assistant asked if there were any questions.

When no one responded, he quickly got up and left, meaning he was in the room for just 20 seconds.

You can watch a video of the bizarre incident below.

The United manager did give a small interview to the club's in-house broadcaster, MUTV. "Don’t ask me too many things because now I am in a final,” he said, according to the Guardian. “Let me go home, I am in a final now".

It's unclear if Mourinho will face any repercussions for not fulfilling his media duties. But if United beat Ajax on Wednesday, he probably won't care if he does.

Will Manchester United win the Europa League? Have your say in the comments below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jose Mourinho
Crystal Palace
David Beckham
Football
Premier League
Paul Pogba
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE stars react to Pete Dunne vs Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

WWE stars react to Pete Dunne vs Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Who Chris Jericho was originally supposed to face at WrestleMania 29

Who Chris Jericho was originally supposed to face at WrestleMania 29

David Luiz hilariously ends Graeme Souness's punditry career on live TV

David Luiz hilariously ends Graeme Souness's punditry career on live TV

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

The truth behind CM Punk’s ‘appearance’ at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

The truth behind CM Punk’s ‘appearance’ at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again