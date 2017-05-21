GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Pepe.

Twitter can't believe what Pepe was holding when Real Madrid won La Liga

Real Madrid are La Liga champions for the first time since 2012.

Los Blancos needed at least a point against Malaga to ensure they clinched the title ahead of rivals Barcelona, who were three points behind heading into the final day.

And they did exactly that - and then some - with Cristiano Ronaldo once again scoring the all-important goal with under two minutes played.

Isco played the Portugal superstar through on goal to dribble past the goalkeeper and slot home for his 25th league goal of the season.

Karim Benzema then scored a simple tap-in in the 55th minute to make it 2-0 and put the result beyond doubt, but for a catastrophic collapse.

There were scenes of sheer jubilation upon the final whistle, with Real's bench and coaching staff swarming the pitch to celebrate.

However, there was one player who drew particular attention on social media: Pepe.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-MALAGA-REALMADRID

In the footage below, Pepe can be seen running on to the pitch and hugging Ronaldo holding none other than a selfie stick - no, seriously.

Instead of simply celebrating with his teammates, the 34-year-old centre-back had one eye on getting the perfect selfie on the pitch. Wow.

PEPE LOVES A SELFIE

Simply put, football fans couldn't believe what they were seeing. Some found it hilarious, while others destroyed Pepe.

TWITTER REACTS

Even Manchester United legend Phil Neville couldn't help but react.

Real's players won't care about who or what was brought on to the pitch considering they just ended their La Liga title drought.

Speaking amidst the madness, Sergio Ramos explained how he and his teammates have deserved to finish top all season because they've been more consistent.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-MALAGA-REALMADRID

"We deserved this trophy. We've been consistent more than others," he told Spanish reporters. "This groups deserves to win La Liga after all these years.

"We have sacrificed a lot to be here. We play every game 100%. This is the best league in the world. We showed we're the best!"

La Liga
Karim Benzema
James Rodriguez
Football
Gareth Bale

