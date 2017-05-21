GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Floyd Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather claims he’d school Gennady Golovkin if they ever fought

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Now that Gervonta Davis’ title fight against Liam Walsh is in the books, Floyd Mayweather can turn his attentions elsewhere.

In fact, he wasted very little time in bringing up UFC’s Conor McGregor after president Dana White revealed a contract had been signed, and Money refused to bring up the subject during a press conference in London.

FIGHTING TALK

However, not much has stopped him since as he’s remained in the limelight throughout the week.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Before claiming that he’s 90% sure that the Notorious will be his next opponent – should he come out of retirement for one more fight – fans were highly critical of the 49-0 American after an interview saw him refusing to answer questions about Britain’s Anthony Joshua potentially carrying the sport of boxing; much like he did.

Instead, he opted to talk up fighters under the Mayweather banner.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE stars react to Pete Dunne vs Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

WWE stars react to Pete Dunne vs Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Who Chris Jericho was originally supposed to face at WrestleMania 29

Who Chris Jericho was originally supposed to face at WrestleMania 29

David Luiz hilariously ends Graeme Souness's punditry career on live TV

David Luiz hilariously ends Graeme Souness's punditry career on live TV

Now, he has a new target on his mind when speaking to Fight Hype as Gennady Golovkin was brought up, somebody many believe would have troubled Mayweather had they fought but as you’d expect, he didn’t see it that way.

Gennady Golovkin v Daniel Jacobs

The Kazakh knockout artist is now preparing to battle one of Mayweather’s victims when he takes on Saul Alvarez in September, and told Fight Hype that a fight against Triple G would not only be easy, but he’d school him even at his age.

SCHOOLING GOLOVKIN

He said: “I seen Kell Brook fight Triple G and you guys was crazy about Triple G, talking – ‘Oh, Triple G was such an unbelievable fighter.’

“He’s okay, I mean, straight up and down no special effects. I mean, even at the age of 40, but I’m not looking forward to fighting Triple G but…that’d be easy.”

When asked if he’d school him, he added: “Oh, of course, you know that. What’s understood ain’t really got to be talked about.

“I can’t, I can’t, I can’t go up to middleweight, I never was a 154 pounder and like I said before, when the history books is written, you know, when you look at the records, hate it or love it, they will say Floyd Mayweather was a winner.

“And Badou Jack was a winner, Gervonta Tank Davis was a winner, and all I do is – I help guys’ careers and I help guys become winners, that’s my job. I want to help these guys grow. I did it all, there’s nothing else I can do in the sport of boxing.”

Mayweather is never one to shy away from controversy, and you can bet his latest claims will have fans talking about who’d leave the ring the victory; if they had ever fought.

Would Floyd Mayweather have schooled Gennady Golovkin? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
David Haye
Boxing

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE stars react to Pete Dunne vs Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

WWE stars react to Pete Dunne vs Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Who Chris Jericho was originally supposed to face at WrestleMania 29

Who Chris Jericho was originally supposed to face at WrestleMania 29

David Luiz hilariously ends Graeme Souness's punditry career on live TV

David Luiz hilariously ends Graeme Souness's punditry career on live TV

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

The truth behind CM Punk’s ‘appearance’ at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

The truth behind CM Punk’s ‘appearance’ at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again