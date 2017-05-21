The La Liga title race went right down to the wire this weekend with both Barcelona and Real Madrid fighting to be crowned champions of Spain.

The league's two biggest sides were separated by three points at the start of Sunday evening, with Madrid in pole position.

However, they travelled to Malaga and could have potentially dropped points, while Barcelona hosted Eibar at the Nou Camp.

Article continues below

Lionel Messi and his teammates had their dreams of a title scuppered early on when Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring against Malaga after just two minutes.

Madrid never looked like dropping points after that and ran out comfortable 2-0 winners. With that, they confirmed their first La Liga title since 2012.

Article continues below

Barcelona did beat Eibar 4-2, but the result meant nothing in the end.

It was though, a very strange game. The Blaugrana went 2-0 down to a team who finished 10th in the league.

In fact, the superstars who often impress fans week in, week out, appeared to lose their focus when they needed it most.

Both Messi and Luis Suarez missed sitters during the first half before an own goal got them back into the game.

With the score at 2-1, Barca were awarded a highly controversial penalty. Jordi Alba went down inside the Eibar box, scuffing his shot in the process.

There was not even an opposition player close to him and it appeared the Spaniard simply kicked the ground, rather than the ball.

However, he rolled over and appealed to the referee, who awarded a spot kick. Understandably, the away side's players were shocked.

You can watch a clip of the incident below.

Clearly, it was not a penalty. And fans on Twitter were quick to slam the decision and Alba.









Eventually, justice was served, as Messi saw his penalty brilliantly saved by Yoel Rodriguez. Barcelona did put three more past him though and deservedly won 4-2.

However, it will mean little to the players who have to settle for second place behind Madrid this season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms