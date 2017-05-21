GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

..

Twitter slams Jordi Alba's shocking dive to win a penalty against Eibar

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The La Liga title race went right down to the wire this weekend with both Barcelona and Real Madrid fighting to be crowned champions of Spain. 

The league's two biggest sides were separated by three points at the start of Sunday evening, with Madrid in pole position. 

However, they travelled to Malaga and could have potentially dropped points, while Barcelona hosted Eibar at the Nou Camp.

Article continues below

Lionel Messi and his teammates had their dreams of a title scuppered early on when Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring against Malaga after just two minutes. 

Madrid never looked like dropping points after that and ran out comfortable 2-0 winners. With that, they confirmed their first La Liga title since 2012.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE stars react to Pete Dunne vs Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

WWE stars react to Pete Dunne vs Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Who Chris Jericho was originally supposed to face at WrestleMania 29

Who Chris Jericho was originally supposed to face at WrestleMania 29

David Luiz hilariously ends Graeme Souness's punditry career on live TV

David Luiz hilariously ends Graeme Souness's punditry career on live TV

Barcelona did beat Eibar 4-2, but the result meant nothing in the end.

It was though, a very strange game. The Blaugrana went 2-0 down to a team who finished 10th in the league. 

In fact, the superstars who often impress fans week in, week out, appeared to lose their focus when they needed it most.   

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-EIBAR

Both Messi and Luis Suarez missed sitters during the first half before an own goal got them back into the game.

With the score at 2-1, Barca were awarded a highly controversial penalty. Jordi Alba went down inside the Eibar box, scuffing his shot in the process.

There was not even an opposition player close to him and it appeared the Spaniard simply kicked the ground, rather than the ball.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-EIBAR

However, he rolled over and appealed to the referee, who awarded a spot kick. Understandably, the away side's players were shocked.   

You can watch a clip of the incident below. 

Clearly, it was not a penalty. And fans on Twitter were quick to slam the decision and Alba. 



Eventually, justice was served, as Messi saw his penalty brilliantly saved by Yoel Rodriguez. Barcelona did put three more past him though and deservedly won 4-2.

However, it will mean little to the players who have to settle for second place behind Madrid this season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Neymar
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid
Zinedine Zidane
Lionel Messi
Football
Barcelona
Jordi Alba

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

WWE stars react to Pete Dunne vs Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

WWE stars react to Pete Dunne vs Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Who Chris Jericho was originally supposed to face at WrestleMania 29

Who Chris Jericho was originally supposed to face at WrestleMania 29

David Luiz hilariously ends Graeme Souness's punditry career on live TV

David Luiz hilariously ends Graeme Souness's punditry career on live TV

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

Former free agent says divine intervention caused him to sign with Chargers

The truth behind CM Punk’s ‘appearance’ at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

The truth behind CM Punk’s ‘appearance’ at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again