As if things were bad enough for the Boston Celtics being down 2-0 in their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, they're now going to have to go through the rest of the playoffs without their star man.

Isaiah Thomas has been ruled out of the rest of the postseason with a hip injury, putting the Celtics' quest to winning the NBA championship in serious doubt.

Despite the problems ahead for Boston, several members of the team immediately wanted to let Thomas know how big of a part he has been towards the team's success this season.

Celtics owner Danny Ainge heaped a lot of praise on the team's main man, saying despite the adversity he has gone through this season, he has still been a hero to the team.

He said on Twitter: "Legendary season by @Isaiah_Thomas 💪🏼With the personal tragedy and injuries he's overcome, getting through game 7 was heroic #thelittleguy"

According to the team's official website: "The team stated that Thomas originally injured the hip back on March 15 against Minnesota, causing him to miss two games, and that the injury was re-aggravated during Game 6 against Washington."

Several other members of the Celtics organization have commented on Thomas and the incredible season he has had for the team.

"It's more than just basketball," Avery Bradley said of IT's injury: "I want him to be healthy and to be able to walk properly."

Al Horford said of Isaiah Thomas: "He gave us everything he had. I know that. I'm very proud of him."

Being the heartbeat of the Boston attack, Thomas is going to be missed when the team plays Game 3 against the Cavaliers later on today. After 15 games in the playoffs, he averaged 23.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 6.7 assists. That kind of productivity is going to be hard for the Celtics to replace in such a needed time for the team as well.