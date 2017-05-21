As if losing Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals 130-86 at home wasn't bad enough, the Boston Celtics received even more bad news as star point guard Isaiah Thomas was ruled out for the rest of the postseason with an injured hip.

Without Thomas running the show, the Celtics' season isn't likely to last much longer - probably only two more games at this rate as the hobbled Boston squad heads to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers in Game 3 on Sunday night.

It's a disappointing end to what has been a great year for Thomas and the Celtics, but it's important to appreciate what the 5'9" point guard has done this season.

From almost single-handedly willing the Celtics to victory over the Wizards to setting a franchise scoring record, Thomas has accomplished things no one imagined he'd be able to do as recently as a couple of years ago.

Here's a look back at IT's five most impressive moments from his outstanding 2016-17 season.

5. Player of the Month

Though Thomas was impressive in every month of the 2016-17 season, he was honored for his excellence in December, when he was named the Eastern Conference's Player of the Month.

While leading the Celtics to a 10-6 record that month, he averaged 32.9 points per game to go with 5.8 assists.

If he keeps playing like he did this season, there will likely be a few more Player of the Month awards in IT's future.

4. Game-winner vs. Atlanta

On Jan. 13, the Celtics and Hawks were locked in a 101-101 tie with only a few seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

After Thomas brought the ball across half-court, he waved off a timeout from Boston coach Brad Stevens, used a hesitation move to get past a defender and drained a fadeaway jumper with 2.4 seconds left to give the Celtics a 103-101 win:

Thomas finished that game with 28 points and nine assists to lead Boston to an important win over a playoff-caliber foe.

3. Torching the Heat for 52 points

In his final game of 2016, Thomas went off on the Heat, scoring what was then a career-high 52 points in Boston's 117-114 victory:

But, what was most impressive from that performance was that he scored 29 of those 52 points in the fourth quarter, single-handedly willing his team to a home win.

Games like that are why IT picked up the nickname "King in the Fourth," as his fourth-quarter heroics became the stuff of legend in Boston.

2. An emotional career night

Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals fell on what would have been Thomas's sister's 23rd birthday. After she unexpectedly passed away before the postseason began, it was an especially difficult and emotional game for him to play.

Thomas played his heart out for his sister and for his teammates, scoring a career-high 53 points, including 29 in the fourth quarter and overtime, as the Celtics held off the Wizards 129-119 to take a 2-0 series lead:

He would follow up his Game 2 heroics with another impressive performance in Game 7 while battling the hip injury that just ended his season.

1. Setting a Celtics scoring record

Thomas scored 24 points in a win over the Pistons on Nov. 19, and then started racking up 20-point games left and right.

In fact, the next time he failed to eclipse the 20-point mark wasn't until February, when he scored 19 points in a loss to the Hawks on Feb. 27.

By scoring 20 or more points in 43-straight games, Thomas broke John Havlicek's Boston record. He then went on to say he'd break his own record again someday.