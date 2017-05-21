Official online NBA destination in the UK

LeBron James.

LeBron James explains what makes the Cavaliers' roster as close to perfect as possible

The NBA playoffs haven't been much of a test for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. Through 10 games, the Cavs are 10-0 and hold a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

As they prepare for Game 3 against the Boston Celtics on Sunday night, it looks as if a third-straight trip to the NBA Finals is inevitable at this point.

The reason for that? A roster that includes superstar LeBron James and a group of players that complement their leader's strengths.

Before the Eastern Conference Finals began, Boston coach Brad Stevens told ESPN.com that it's tough to prepare for the Cavaliers, as they have a perfect roster surrounding LeBron James:

"This is a perfect roster with regard to how many predicaments they can put you in with all the shooting around [LeBron James]," Stevens said. "You never want to double when you have that much shooting because eventually, like I said, they're going to find a good shot. If not, they're going to get the rebound."

Obviously, seeing how badly the Celtics have played against the Cavs, Stevens' comments look more accurate in retrospect.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game One

James, however, doesn't see it that way. He said he appreciates the Boston coach's kind words, but made it clear he believes his team is far from perfect:

"Well, that's a huge compliment, but there's no such thing for us," James said. "We don't have a perfect roster. We don't have a perfect team. But we can make up for mistakes, and we can make up for maybe some deficiencies that we may have because we communicate, we fly around and we sacrifice for one another.

"That could put us as close to perfection as possible, which you can't ever get to. But our communication level, our sacrifice, what we give to each other every night kind of covers that, kind of covers some of the faults that we may have. And with the faults that we do have, we try to get better and better at it so we can be as great as we can be every single night."

The Cavaliers are certainly not perfect, but they're proving that they're the best team in the East.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game One

The Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, are doing the same thing in the Western Conference. The two teams have met in the last two Finals, with each team winning once.

If the Cavaliers keep playing like they've played against the Celtics so far, they'll be tough to stop in the next round.

